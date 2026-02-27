Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 27, 2026- Megan Thee Stallion to Join MOULIN ROUGE! and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s a brand new day on the Great White Way and we've got all the biggest news and can't-miss moments rounded up just for you. The SIX stage welcomed a fresh cast of Queens last night, while superstar Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Elsewhere, the original London cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT took to the Laurie Beechman Theatre for a show-stopping concert, while over on late-night, Stephen Colbert hilariously parodied WICKED’s “Popular” and Jake Shane reminisced about his school audition for THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (watch here and here). Plus, Jonathan Groff heads to the Royal Shakespeare Company for AS YOU LIKE IT, and Debbie Allen celebrates a well-deserved Oscar honor. There’s lots more in store—including industry news, photo galleries, must-see videos, and even a daily Broadway word game—so grab your coffee and let's wake up with all things Broadway!
|The Front Page
|
Video: Six New Queens Begin Their Reign in SIX on Broadway
Listen up, let a new group of ladies tell you a story! Six on Broadway has welcomed a new cast! Watch in this video as they chat about their new gig and their first night onstage at the Lena Horne Theatre.
|
Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion will make her Broadway debut in the production as “Zidler”, impresario of the titular nightclub in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.
|
Photos: Original OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Performs at the Laurie Beechman Theatre
The original all-British cast of Operation Mincemeat performed a livestreamed concert of all the musical’s numbers LIVE from the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Stephen Colbert Parodies WICKED With Trump 'Unpopular' Sketch
by Stephi Wild
In a recent episode, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took a stab at Donald Trump's lack of popularity with a parody of the song 'Popular' from Wicked. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Jake Shane Looks Back at THROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE School Audition
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, All Out star Jake Shane looked back at his audition for a school production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in sixth grade. Watch the hilarious footage and the interview here.. (more...)
|
Video: NEWSIES at the Argyle Theatre
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Taylor Swift With 'The Fate of Melania'
|Hot Photos
|
Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE's Debbie Allen Celebrates Oscar Honor
Video/Photos: MASQUERADE Cast Performs Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu
Photos: Michael Urie Visits Vanessa Williams at 54 Below
|Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/26/2026; Jobs for Artistic Directors, Social Media & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/26/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Further Details Revealed For Collaboration Between Rambert School, The Juilliard School, and Studio Wayne McGregor
by Stephi Wild
Rambert School, one of the world's leading contemporary dance training institutions has announced further details for its pioneering international collaboration with New York's The Juilliard School and Studio Wayne McGregor.. (more...)
The 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Reveals Joint Winners
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been given to both U.S. playwright Ro Reddick for her play Cold War Choir Practice and U.K./Ireland playwright Hannah Doran for her play The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights.. (more...)
Scott Cohen to Direct Lisah Graziano's WHAT HAPPENED HERE Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On March 9th, 2026, The Attic @ The Tank in NYC will host an industry reading of Lisah Graziano's play WHAT HAPPENED HERE, directed by Scott Cohen and featuring Bradley James Tejeda.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The touring production of the musical Hairspray is suing production group ASM Global after a broken sprinkler caused property damage backstage during the show's run in Denver.. (more...)
Deaf West Theatre to Host 5th National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival
by Stephi Wild
Deaf West Theatre will partner with Gallaudet University and California School for the Deaf, Riverside for the fifth annual National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival (NDHSTF).. (more...)
ABOUT TIME Will Offer $45 Rush Tickets Ahead of Off-Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
About Time has announced a new $45 in-person rush policy. About Time is the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr.. (more...)
Tony Award Nominee John Herrera Has Passed Away at 70
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Broadway actor John Herrera. Herrera received a Tony Award nomination for her his performance in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.. (more...)
Charlotte d'Amboise Joins the Cast of TRU Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise has joined the production of Jay Presson Allen’s Tru, starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson.. (more...)
Jeff Ross' TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Broadway Show Sets Netflix Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed version of Jeff Ross' Take A Banana For The Ride, the Broadway show written and performed by the comedian last year, will be coming to Netflix on March 24.. (more...)
John Tartaglia to Host 2026 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards with Special AVENUE Q Reunion
by Josh Sharpe
An Avenue Q reunion will take place next week at the 2026 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in New York City. Host John Tartaglia will be joined onstage by fellow Avenue Q Broadway cast members Stephanie d’Abruzzo and Jennifer Barnhart to present an award at the ceremony. . (more...)
Amanda Seyfried-Led THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Sets March Digital Release
by Josh Sharpe
Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama about the Shaker Movement, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on March 10.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Josh Groban
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"We've got magic to do!"
- Pippin
Videos