Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 27, 2026- Megan Thee Stallion to Join MOULIN ROUGE! and More

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE's Debbie Allen Celebrates Oscar Honor

by Bruce Glikas

Tony Award-nominee Debbie Allen was recently honored with an Academy Honorary Award. An event was held to celebrate Allen's honor, featuring cast members from Joe Turner's Come and Gone, and more. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Video/Photos: MASQUERADE Cast Performs Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

This morning, Masquerade brought the opera house to Good Morning America for a special performance from the hit immersive production. During their visit, the off-Broadway cast performed a medley of 'Masquerade' and 'The Phantom of the Opera.' Check out the performance, along with photos from their appearance now.. (more...)

Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu

by Bruce Glikas

John Cameron Mitchell recently made his return to Broadway, taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, alongside Simu Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ Check out photos from the pair's celebration!. (more...)