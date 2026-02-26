Amanda Seyfried-Led THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Sets March Digital Release

Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama about the Shaker Movement, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on March 10.

Based on a true legend, The Testament of Ann Lee depicts the story of the founder of the Shakers, featuring Amanda Seyfried as their revered leader who preaches gender and social equality. The sect was known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is depicted in the movie. Mona Fastvold directs from a screenplay she wrote with Brady Corbet.

Much of the film's soundtrack was inspired by Shaker hymns, which have been reimagined by composer Daniel Blumberg. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast, in addition to original movement from choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall. Blumberg also wrote original songs for the film, including "Clothed by the Sun,” which is available to hear now.

Find out how the movie musical subverts the usual devices of the medium in BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with director Mona Fastvold.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It arrived in limited theaters on December 25, 2025 before expanding in January. Find out what critics think of the film here.

The movie has also earned praise on the film festival circuit and received numerous award nominations, including from the Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and from the Critics Choice Association.

The film also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

Bonus Feature

The Testament of Ann Lee: A Special Look - Join filmmakers and cast members - including director/co-writer Mona Fastvold and actor Amanda Seyfried - for a behind-the-scenes look at making this original film about compassion, empathy, community and one woman’s charismatic leadership in founding the Shaker movement. Learn details about the research, set design, cinematography, choreography, music and costume design that create the film’s spellbinding and extraordinary look and feel.

Photo Credit: Searchlight