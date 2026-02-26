Charlotte d'Amboise Joins the Cast of TRU Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise has joined the production of Jay Presson Allen’s Tru. Starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote and directed by Tony, Emmy, and Olivier Award winner Rob Ashford this first New York revival of Tru is set inside House of the Redeemer, a historic Upper East Side mansion first owned by a great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt.

This strictly limited 6-week engagement of 34 performances only will run March 6 – April 12, 2026, with an opening set for Thursday, March 19. House of the Redeemer is located at 7 E 95th St in Manhattan.

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking one-man play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work. Performed in House of the Redeemer’s hyper-intimate Library, this strictly limited engagement offers a rare, immersive theatrical experience brought vividly to life by one of today’s most celebrated actors for an audience of only 99 patrons nightly.

Tru was first presented on Broadway, on December 14, 1989, at the Booth Theatre in New York City. It was directed by the author. Robert Morse appeared in the title role and won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.