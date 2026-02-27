Michael Bublé To Release Full Concert Album of LIVE! CAUGHT IN THE ACT

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-winner Michael Bublé is releasing the full concert album for Live! Caught In The Act, recorded live at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre in 2005. The album will showcase all 33 songs from the evening and will be available to stream and purchase beginning April 24, 2026.

Some of the 2005 concert was previously available on 2006’s 4x-Platinum DVD Caught In The Act or in part during an episode of Great Performances on PBS. Accompanying the DVD, he initially released the live album, Caught In The Act, on November 15, 2005, featuring eight songs. The new album is the first time the whole concert will be available.

Live! Caught In The Act features performances of “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,” “This Love,” “Save The Last Dance For Me,” “Let It Snow,” “Come Fly With Me," and more. Check out the full tracklist and listen to the newly released track “That’s All (Live)" below.

Tracklist

Overture Feeling Good Sway Introduction & Welcome Try A Little Tenderness Fever No flash photography! Michael visits the balcony Come Fly With Me The Summer Wind Moondance Band introduction Michael pays tribute to his idols You Don’t Know Me That’s All For Once In My Life Michael introduces Laura Pausini You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine (with Laura Pausini) Michael has an epiphany I’ve Got You Under My Skin Michael introduces Smile Smile Michael introduces Home Home You & I The More I See You Save The Last Dance For Me How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You Can’t Buy Me Love Crazy Little Thing Called Love Closing remarks A Song For You / Finale Let It Snow (Bonus Track)

About Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, in addition to 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams.

He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Michael’s 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3.

Bublé recently wrapped his third consecutive season as a coach on Season 28 of NBC’s The Voice. The performer first joined the coaching panel in September 2024, taking home back-to-back wins on both Seasons 26 and 27.