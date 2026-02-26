BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/26/2026; Jobs for Artistic Directors, Social Media & More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Relations and Business Development

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Manager of Corporate Relations and Business Development will oversee BAM Corporate Membership, t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking New Plays for the Manifestival, New theater festival 2026

DEADLINE: March 15th 2026 Festival Theme: "What does it mean to be human as could only be told by you?" We invite digital submissions of new 60–75 minute plays designed for intimate production to be performed during our festival from July 16th - Aug 9th. Scripts should feature a cast of no more than five actors and be adaptable to minimal technical and design elements, including simple lighting and sound cues and a sparse set (one table and two chairs). One Night Series Productions will b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Account Manager - Broadway Social Media

Job Title: Account Manager – Organic Social Media (Broadway & Live Entertainment)

Location: New York, NY (Primarily Remote + Ongoing In-Person Shoots Events)

Employment Type: Full-Time

About Us: We’re a fast-growing, creative-first Broadway Digital Media startup specializing in organic social media strategy, content production, paid media, influencer activations, event production,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Team Building Event Host (Chicago)

We are looking for fun and engaging hosts to run team building events for corporate groups. For example, you'll be facilitating highly competitive guacamole making competitions, leading diverse groups on renegade scavenger hunts of museums, and engaging colleagues in high energy trivia events! About teambuilding.com In 2013, we started Museum Hack, leading unconventional tours of the best museums for thousands of happy tourists, first-dates, friend groups and more. This venture orga... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Associate

Goodspeed Musicals is committed to cultivating an environment where equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging are experienced at all job levels throughout our organization. Goodspeed is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer, and aims to have diverse staff that is representative of all theatre makers. BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. General Statement of Job Function: The Company Man... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Technician I

Examples of Essential Duties To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily while consistently demonstrating the Town’s core values of integrity, innovation, commitment to quality service, and teamwork. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with a disability to perform the essential duties. The below list is intended to be illustrative of the responsibilities of this position and is not all encompassin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MUSICAL THEATRE AUDITION WORKSHOP WITH BROADWAY ACTOR JIMMY SMAGULA AND INDUSTRY GUEST PATRICK MARAVILLA OF CASTING BY ARC

MUSICAL THEATRE AUDITION WORKSHOP WITH BROADWAY ACTOR JIMMY SMAGULA AND INDUSTRY GUEST PATRICK MARAVILLA FROM CASTING BY ARC March 19, 23 and 25, 2026. Midtown west location. 6pm to 9pm. Email: SmagulaJimmy@gmail.com - 12 students max. This class is for educational purposes only. WORKSHOP THEME: CURRENT LANDSCAPE OF BROADWAY Each actor will be up on their feet working on audition material at all three sessions.. Accompanist for our final class is Adam Cole Klepper, associate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DANCERS for BRAD ROSS: International Star Illusionist Summer Tour

CASTING for “Brad Ross: International Star Illusionist,” Return to Six Flags Theme Parks – Summer 2026. This will be a touring production with performances in two theme park venues. The Brad Ross Show is a HIGH ENERGY, Celebration of Magic and Wonder, but even more, it’s a way of looking at the world around us. Dazzling choreography, lavish costumes, and the world’s greatest illusions are presented by an award-winning, international star of magic Brad Ross. Dancers are an integral part of the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Programming Coordinator

Jacob’s Pillow seeks an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Programming Coordinator to support the Programming Department during the Festival season. This entry-level role is designed for early-career professionals in arts administration, company management, and festival operations. The Programming Coordinator provides hands-on support across logistics, hospitality, and event execution while gaining exposure to artist relations, program planning, and cross-departmental collaboration. KEY RESPON... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Programming Manager

Jacob’s Pillow seeks an Assistant Programming Manager to join the Programming Department and work closely with/report directly to the Programming Manager. The Assistant Programming Manager supports the logistics for advancing performances, events, and special projects. This includes oversight of all transportation arrangements, supporting housing coordination, hospitality, arranging complimentary tickets, and tracking data. The Assistant Programming Manager will assist in tracking the Programmi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Technicians (Urgent Cover) - A Taste of Ireland U.S Tour

Details Contract Dates: March 2nd - March 29th Pay Rate: $900-$1200 (based on experience) + $392 per diems per week. Location: Touring across the U.S Accommodation + Travel: All travel + shared accommodation provided. Parameters: Must be US based and have a passport with at least 6 months validity. About the Production - A Taste of Ireland is a high-energy Irish music and dance spectacular, blending traditional storytelling with world-class performance. After a sold-out intern... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting, Singing & Creative Coach!

Looking for a singing, acting and creative coach who... Helps you let go of the tension, disembodiment, disconnection and lack of technical consistency when you sing and/or act? Helps you to bring back your joy of performing after years of rejection? Teaches you how to sing or act after someone telling you that it’s not for you? At S.A.V.E.Studio, we will work together to help you find freedom, connection and technical excellence with Sakile Camara who has taught Singing, Self-Tape, Audition... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - A Taste of Ireland U.S Tour

Details Contract Dates: April 21-22 (Rehearsals) April 23-June 28 (Peformance Dates) Pay Rate: $900-$1200 (based on experience) + $392 per diems per week. Location: Touring across the U.S and Canada Accommodation + Travel: All travel + shared accommodation provided. Parameters: Must be US based and have a passport with at least 6 months validity About the Production A Taste of Ireland is a high-energy Irish music and dance spectacular, blending traditional storytelling with... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Producer

Little Island is seeking a temporary Assistant Producer to join the Artistic Programming team. The Assistant Producer will be directly supervised by the Producer and work closely with the General Management team, providing essential onsite, administrative, and logistical support for our 2026 programming season. This role supports the full producing lifecycle – from planning through closing – ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget, and in alignment with artistic goals. The Assistant ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

Little Island seeks a temporary Assistant General Manager to join the Artistic Programming team. The Assistant General Manager will report to the General Manager and work closely with the Producer and Assistant Producer to ensure a high level of care and hospitality for Little Island artists. This role focuses on managing artist contracts from draft to completion, supporting payroll and other payment processing, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations and internal policies, and maintai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Theatre Fellow Summer 2026

Position Announcement Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House, Stonington Maine Position Title: Theater Fellow 2026 Reports To: Production Manager and Artistic Director Compensation: $5,000 stipend for 14 weeks $500 transportation reimbursement Housing for 14 weeks How to apply: Submit a resume and cover letter and any portfolio materials detailing your interest via pdf attachments to jobs@operahousearts.org. The subject line should read “Your Name: Theater Fellow Applic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Merchandise Manager – US Tour

Assistant Merchandise Manager – US Tour Platypus Productions LLC is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated Assistant Merchandise Manager to support the daily operations, sales, and promotion of merchandise for one of our high-profile US touring productions. Platypus is a global leader in theatrical merchandise, operating at the heart of the entertainment industry across ten countries worldwide. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic touring environment and play a key role in deli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Merchandise Manager – US Tour

Merchandise Manager – US Tour Platypus Productions LLC is seeking an experienced and driven Merchandise Manager to lead the daily operations, sales performance, and promotion of merchandise for one of our high-profile US touring productions. Platypus is a global leader in theatrical merchandise, operating at the heart of the entertainment industry across ten countries worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a major US tour and deliver exceptional results while traveling across... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2026/27 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Draper

JOB TITLE: Draper REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Manager FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $33.44 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a skilled and dedicated Draper to join their full-time costume shop staff. The staff draper will work alongside the head draper and costume shop manager to ensure that the shop runs smoothly through all phases of costume construction. Tailoring... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Attendant

POSITION: Patron Attendant DEPARTMENT: Operations REPORTS TO: Front of House Manager CLASSIFICATION: Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $17.50/hr base; $19.75/hr when working Parking Attendant shifts; opportunity for tips when working concession support shifts; access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks. LOCA... (more)

more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehands (2) – Paid (Box Office Split)

Duse Productions is seeking two dependable stagehands to assist with load-in, setup, and strike for our upcoming production at Theater for the New City. This is a paid position based on a box office split (estimated $10–$300 per week per person depending on ticket sales). Call Dates Required: February 23 – Load-In / Setup February 24 – Setup February 25 – Setup March 15 – Strike (immediately following the matinee performance) Responsibilities: Assist Technical Director w... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FEARLESS AUDITION TECHNIQUE Weekend Training in NYC Feb 21 & 22

Dear Actors, Join me Feb 21 & 22 at Atlantic Acting School in NYC for FEARLESS AUDITION TECHNIQUE: A 10 point system for all kinds of auditions with sides—from self tape to in person; Tips and techniques for handling all of the non-acting moments of an audition with confidence and ease—slates, entrances, exits, and chit-chat; and most of all, A positive, adventurous mindset that helps you be an artist in your auditions, beat perfectionism and negative self talk, and approach your audition... (more)

