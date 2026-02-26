Video: Six New Queens Begin Their Reign in SIX on Broadway

Listen up, let a new group of ladies tell you a story! Six on Broadway has welcomed Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard! Returning from the original Broadway cast of Six are Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr; and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of Six are Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.

"You never know when or if you'll ever be on Broadway again, so I never take a single day for granted. It is my dream come true to be back," Donalson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"It feels like every little moment has led up to this one in such a specific way. Even from doing a national tour and leaning how to do eight shows a week, to then doing my one person show last year and learning how to command an audience and keep their attention," added Mulvanely. "It all feels like it came together in the right time and the right way."

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!