HAIRSPRAY Tour Sues Production Group After Broken Sprinkler Causes Damage

The touring production of the musical Hairspray is suing production group ASM Global after a broken sprinkler caused property damage backstage during the show's run in Denver, The Denver Post reports. The damage allegedly cost the production nearly $150,000 and caused cancellations and loss of income.

The lawsuit was filed on February 12 in Denver District Court. The production ran at the Buell Theatre from March 5-10, 2024, and ASM Global was assisting with the equipment.

According to the lawsuit, an ASM employee "collided with a piece of unsecured railing, causing it to contact the fire suppression sprinkler head, resulting in a premature discharge of water" which caused the damage. Due to this damage, the show's debut performances on March 5 and 6 were cancelled, as previously reported on BroadwayWorld.

The Hanover Insurance Company, who is representing the musical’s producers, said it paid out $146,633 for the damaged property and that “Hairspray” had to pay a $36,750.96 deductible. The lawsuit seeks the repayment of those damages

