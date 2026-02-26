My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

HAIRSPRAY Tour Sues Production Group After Broken Sprinkler Causes Damage

The damage allegedly cost the production nearly $150,000 and caused cancellations and loss of income.

By: Feb. 26, 2026
HAIRSPRAY Tour Sues Production Group After Broken Sprinkler Causes Damage Image

The touring production of the musical Hairspray is suing production group ASM Global after a broken sprinkler caused property damage backstage during the show's run in Denver, The Denver Post reports. The damage allegedly cost the production nearly $150,000 and caused cancellations and loss of income.

The lawsuit was filed on February 12 in Denver District Court. The production ran at the Buell Theatre from March 5-10, 2024, and ASM Global was assisting with the equipment.

According to the lawsuit, an ASM employee "collided with a piece of unsecured railing, causing it to contact the fire suppression sprinkler head, resulting in a premature discharge of water" which caused the damage. Due to this damage, the show's debut performances on March 5 and 6 were cancelled, as previously reported on BroadwayWorld.

The Hanover Insurance Company, who is representing the musical’s producers, said it paid out $146,633 for the damaged property and that “Hairspray” had to pay a $36,750.96 deductible. The lawsuit seeks the repayment of those damages

Read more on The Denver Post.



Broadway Bracket


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos