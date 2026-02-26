Tony Award Nominee John Herrera Has Passed Away at 70

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Broadway actor John Herrera. Herrera passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed on Facebook by Herrera's family.

John Herrera was Tony nominated for creating the role of Neville in the original production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Additional Broadway credits include Che in Evita opposite Patti LuPone, 1776 with Brent Spiner, and the revivals of Camelot with Richard Burton, Man of La Mancha with Brian Stokes Mitchell and The Threepenny Opera with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper.

Off-Broadway, John created the role of Kevin in In the Heights, Arturo Sanchez in Cactus Flower and Payaso in Stalking the Bogeyman.

National tours include a Carbonell award for playing Anatoly in Chess, Enjolras in Les Misérables, Che in Evita and both Roy Cohen and Louis in Angels in America.

His regional credits include the painter Mark Rothko in Red at Orlando Shakespeare, a Carbonell award for playing Santiago in Anna in the Tropics at Jupiter Maltz and Seattle Rep, the King of France in All's Well that Ends Well at Triad Stage in Greensboro, NC, Fredrik in A Little Night Music at both the Signature Theater in DC and the Goodspeed Opera House.

Herra was nominated for a Jeff Award for his performance as George in Sunday in the Park with George at The Goodman Theatre. Other Chicago credits include Tito in Lend Me a Tenor, Carl Magnus in A Little Night Music and another Jeff nomination for the dual roles of Alfred and Sam in Romance, Romance.

His TV and film appearances include Person of Interest, Law and Order SVU, and The Mambo Kings with Armand Assante.