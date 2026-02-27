Video/Photos: Watch the Trailer for Adam Seidel's ORIGINAL SOUND





The official trailer and first-look photos have been released for Original Sound, the forthcoming film adaptation based on Adam Seidel's off-Broadway play. Marking the directorial debut of Tony Award winner Gregory Jbara, the movie will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.

Original Sound follows beat maker Danny Solis, who may have found his big break when his track is pilfered by pop star Ryan Reed. To keep Danny quiet, Ryan's manager brokers a deal in which Ryan and Danny will collaborate on a few songs. Their work together introduces Danny to Manhattan's music scene and leads Ryan to pivot her career. However, Danny moves forward amid his disappointment and betrayal, finding solace and strength within his original sound.

Written by Seidel, the film stars David Lambert, Laura Marano, Ari Notartomaso, Luis Antonio Ramos, Constantine Maroulis, with Eric Stoltz and Bridget Moynahan. Music is by Erik Blicker and Glenn Schloss, with Sarah Brandes as cinematographer, Soojin Chung as editor, and Sadra Tehrani as the production designer. The movie is produced by Julie Crosby and David Youse.

The stage play held its world premiere at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 2019, running from April 30 to June 8. The cast included Anthony Arkin, Cynthia Bastidas, Jane Bruce, Sebastian Chacon, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, and Lio Mehiel.

