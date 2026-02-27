Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman to Return to SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES

Following a collaboration last year, Audible Theater and TOGETHER will present the return of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and directed by Ian Rickson, to launch their 2026 season.

Performances run March 17 – April 20 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Additional programming for Audible Theater and TOGETHER’s 2026 season will be announced soon. Driven by a shared commitment to accessibility, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix or in person at the Minetta Lane box office.

Back by popular demand after a New York premiere run last year, Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty return to star in Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. A provocative and razor-sharp examination of desire, power, and blurred boundaries, this gripping drama is an intimate exploration of agency and perspective that will leave you questioning your own assumptions long after it ends.

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is available on Audible, extending the show’s reach to millions of listeners across the globe.