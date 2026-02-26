Photos: Michael Urie Visits Vanessa Williams at 54 Below

Michael Urie recently paid a visit to Vanessa Williams during her performance at 54 Below earlier this month. Urie and Williams appeared together on the series Ugly Betty. Check out photos of the pair below!

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa can currently be seen headlining the West End musical adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as the iconic Miranda Priestly. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Queen of the Universe,” among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas