Video/Photos: MASQUERADE Cast Performs Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





This morning, Masquerade brought the opera house to Good Morning America for a special performance from the hit immersive production. During their visit, the off-Broadway cast performed a medley of "Masquerade" and "The Phantom of the Opera." Check out the performance, along with photos from their appearance now.

As reported earlier this month, the production requested audience members to participate in the broadcast. To submit, participants needed to post a photo or video in their "most extravagant Masquerade attire", which included black, silver, or white evening wear, and tag the account.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Best availability in February. Due to popular demand, the production will now play an additional 14 weeks through Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 218 West 57th Street.

Masquerade is based on The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.

Photo Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman