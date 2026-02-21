Meet the Cast of EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

DANIEL RADCLIFFE recently completed a sold-out, record-breaking run of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, a role which garnered him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, his co-star Jonathan Groff a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and the show overall winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Merrily We Roll Along also garnered Radcliffe his second Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album (the first being How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011). Maria Friedman’s applauded production, starring Radcliffe as Charley Kingras alongside Groff as Franklin Shepard and Lindsay Mendez as Mary, first opened at the New York Theatre Workshop to huge critical acclaim, prior to its historic Broadway run which broke multiple box office records at The Hudson Theatre. Radcliffe is currently filming the NBC comedy series “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” opposite Tracey Morgan. He previously starred in the titular role of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Evan Rachel Wood – a role that garnered him Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for Best Actor, an HCA nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award. Prior to this, he starred in and executive-produced Miracle Workers: End Times, with Steve Buscemi in the role of a weary God and Radcliffe as a low-level angel. Radcliffe was executive producer on HBO’s Emmy and BAFTA nominated documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, the story of Radcliffe’s long-term friend and stunt double Holmes who was tragically injured during rehearsals for the penultimate Harry Potter film. In 2022, Radcliffe starred opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in Paramount’s box office no. 1 hit The Lost City, in which he played eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax. In 2020, Radcliffe returned to London’s West End starring in the Samuel Beckett double bill of Endgame and Rough for Theatre II opposite Alan Cumming, directed by Richard Jones at The Old Vic Theatre. Other recent film credits include: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend alongside Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm; the true-life prison break feature Escape From Pretoria; and the comedic action film Guns Akimbo opposite Samara Weaving. Since completing the final installment in the series of eight Harry Potter films in 2010, Radcliffe quickly proved himself a diverse talent. In 2011, he starred in a sold-out run of the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The following year, Radcliffe starred in the thriller The Woman in Black. He then starred opposite Jon Hamm in two seasons of the TV mini-series, “A Young Doctor’s Notebook.” Past TV & film credits also include: the TV feature film My Boy Jack alongside Carey Mulligan, Kim Cattrall and David Haig; voicing multiple characters on “The Simpsons”; the indie hit Swiss Army Man, opposite Paul Dano; The true-life survivalist film Jungle; Now You See Me 2, alongside Michael Caine; Imperium, a thriller inspired by real events about white supremacists in America; Sony Pictures Classics’ Kill Your Darlings; Victor Frankenstein opposite James McAvoy; the horror-thriller Horns opposite Juno Temple; the romantic comedy What If with Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver; and a cameo in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck written by and starring Amy Schumer. Radcliffe first appeared on stage in 2007 as Alan Strang in Peter Shaffer’s Equus, directed by Thea Sharrock, which transferred from London’s West End to Broadway in 2008. He also starred on Broadway alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale in the sold-out production of the acclaimed play The Lifespan of a Fact, and Martin McDonagh’s comic masterpiece The Cripple of Inishmaan. Other stage credits include a sold-out run of Privacy, a timely play about the digital age and technology, at The Public Theatre in 2016; and his critically acclaimed performance as Rosencrantz in Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at The Old Vic Theatre in London.