Rivera-Stegall Productions to Present FEAR AND MISERY IN THE THIRD REICH for Four Performances

Rivera-Stegall Productions, led by producers Gwendolyn Stegall and Yaítza Rivera-Jiménez, has announced its upcoming production of FEAR AND MISERY IN THE THIRD REICH by Bertolt Brecht, translated by Eric Bentley. The limited engagement will run for four performances only, March 5–8, at Riverside Theatre (91 Claremont Avenue).

Directed by Rivera-Jiménez, the production features Randy Arbujo, River Bey, Zulivet Díaz, PrinceAnthony Hall, Aaron Lamm, Polina Lashkevich, Patricia Marjorie, Zahydé Pietri, Jerry Soto, and Cassandra Umaña.

Originally written in the 1930s, FEAR AND MISERY IN THE THIRD REICH is structured as 18 interconnected scenes depicting daily life in Nazi Germany as authoritarianism takes hold. Rather than centering on political spectacle, the play examines how fear, surveillance, and distrust infiltrate private life and personal relationships.

Rivera-Jiménez said, “Brecht wrote Fear and Misery in the Third Reich as a warning, not a period piece. Right now in America, that warning feels alarmingly present. Under Trump’s leadership, we’ve watched fear become policy, cruelty become rhetoric, and silence become complicity.” She added that, as a non-binary Puerto Rican director, she feels a responsibility to stage the work now and “to insist that theatre remain a space of resistance, not retreat.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Emmanuel Delgado, sound designer Jorge Luna, props designer Patricia Marjorie, and projections designer Gwendolyn Stegall. Rivera-Jiménez also serves as costume designer. Marie-Louise Silva Stegall is executive producer.

Tickets are $27.50 (inclusive of fees) and are available online or in person at the Riverside Church gift shop. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.