Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE's Debbie Allen Celebrates Oscar Honor
Allen is directing Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway this season.
Tony Award-nominee Debbie Allen was recently honored with an Academy Honorary Award. The Oscar statuette was presented at the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards event on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.
An event was held to celebrate Allen's honor, featuring cast members from Joe Turner's Come and Gone, and more. Check out photos below!
Allen’s impact on screen spans nearly five decades as a choreographer, actor, and producer. She choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including “Forget Paris,” “A Jazzman's Blues” and “The Six Triple Eight.” Her producing credits include “Amistad” and “A Star for Rose.” Allen made her mark as an actress with “Fame,” “Ragtime” and “Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.” Her Broadway credits include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She is directing Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway this season.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ariana DeBose, Debbie Allen and Misty Copeland
Irene Gandy and Brian A. Moreland
Debbie Allen and Ariana DeBose
Debbie Allen and Ariana DeBose
Debbie Allen and Ariana DeBose
Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Ariana DeBose
Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Ariana DeBose
Kandi Burruss, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Ariana DeBose
Kandi Burruss and Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen and George Faison
Debbie Allen and Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen and Olu Evans
Misty Copeland and Olu Evans
Phylicia Rashad and Irene Gandy
Brian A. Moreland
Phylicia Rashad, Susan Fales-Hill, Irene Gandy, Debbie Allen and George Faison
Ariana DeBose, Debbie Allen, Misty Copeland and Phylicia Rashad
Ariana DeBose, Debbie Allen, Misty Copeland and Susan Fales-Hill
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad
Debbie Allen and Frank DiLella
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad, Brian A. Moreland and Debbie Allen
Kandi Burruss and Brian A. Moreland
Debbie Allen and Susan Fales-Hill
Debbie Allen's honorary Oscar