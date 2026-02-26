Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE's Debbie Allen Celebrates Oscar Honor

Tony Award-nominee Debbie Allen was recently honored with an Academy Honorary Award. The Oscar statuette was presented at the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards event on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

An event was held to celebrate Allen's honor, featuring cast members from Joe Turner's Come and Gone, and more. Check out photos below!

Allen’s impact on screen spans nearly five decades as a choreographer, actor, and producer. She choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including “Forget Paris,” “A Jazzman's Blues” and “The Six Triple Eight.” Her producing credits include “Amistad” and “A Star for Rose.” Allen made her mark as an actress with “Fame,” “Ragtime” and “Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.” Her Broadway credits include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She is directing Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway this season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas