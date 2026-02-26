Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion will make her Broadway debut in the production as “Zidler”, impresario of the titular nightclub in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Megan will take the stage of the Al Hirshfeld Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week engagement, from Tuesday, March 24, 2026 to Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide.

Bob the Drag Queen will end his limited engagement in the role of “Harold Zidler” on Sunday, March 22. As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

ABOUT MEGAN THEE STALLION

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Over the course of her career, she has earned three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, including “HISS,” “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards, three VMA victories and multiple Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.” Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the Catalyst for Change Award by Planned Parenthood, Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards, the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Mental Health Champion by The Trevor Project and more.

Megan made history in 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.

The multihyphenate has also dazzled in select acting roles, shining in Dicks: The Musical and making guest appearances on Mean Girls (2024), STARZ’s hit show “P-Valley” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” She also expanded her skillset by both hosting the “MTV Video Music Awards,” “Saturday Night Live” along with co-hosting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As part of her evolution as an entrepreneur, she launched her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, in Feb. 2025 with Blanco and Reposado premium offerings that are currently available for purchase at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. During the summer of 2025, she also unveiled her new self-designed swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer, that included 18 size-inclusive pieces as part of the initial collection.

She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.