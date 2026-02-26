Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at The Masque Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If ever there was proof that Shakespeare can be both revered and joyfully sent up, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is it. Presented by F Creations, this production is a lovely, fast-paced and energetic romp through the Bard’s vast canon, offering a farcical yet affectionate overview of his plays in just two hours.

Some plays are dispatched in mere minutes, others lingered on a little longer, but the pace never flags. The three-person cast hurtles through the material with impressive stamina and comic precision, never dropping the ball despite the relentless demands of the script. The result is a theatrical whirlwind that balances parody with a genuine love for Shakespeare’s work.

Kim R/2 is very aptly described in the press material as “a unique theatrical force,” and this proves absolutely true on stage. Her use of facial expression is a delight, her miming skills excellent, and she appears completely confident and at ease throughout. Faeron Wheeler brings a lovely strong, well-modulated voice and a commanding stage presence, grounding the chaos with assurance and clarity. Daniel Enticott, meanwhile, demonstrates remarkable versatility across the many roles he tackles, providing some of the biggest laughs of the evening with his sharp comic instincts.

Behind the scenes, the backstage crew deserves special mention for handling the constant costume and prop changes with slick efficiency. The staging itself is simple, relying on just a few basic set pieces, a choice that keeps the focus firmly on the performers and the action rather than visual clutter.

All in all, this is a very funny, high-energy and farcical presentation of selected aspects of Shakespeare’s plays. Whether you are a die-hard fan of the Bard or a newcomer, it is enormously entertaining and certainly worth seeing. The production’s return to The Masque Theatre adds to the pleasure, offering audiences a chance to experience Shakespeare—abridged, anarchic and affectionate—at his most accessible.

Performances on 26, 27, 28 February and 5, 6, 7 March at 19h30

28 February, 1 and 7 March at 14h30

Tickets cost:

R180

R160 for pensioners and under 18s

Booking on Quicket: : https://www.quicket.co.za/events/352232-the-complete-works-of-william-shakespeare-abridged/#/

Photos: Faeron Wheeler

