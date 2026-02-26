Jonathan Watson and Grace Galloway Will Lead EDUCATING RITA at Dundee Rep Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dundee Rep Theatre has announced the cast of their fresh and heartfelt revival of one of Britain's best-loved plays, Educating Rita. Star of Scotland's screen and stages Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down, Only An Excuse?) will be taking on the role of Frank, alongside rising star Grace Galloway (G'wed, Blood Brothers) as Rita.

With award‑winning director Debbie Hannan at the helm, this funny, tender, and life‑affirming new production of the modern classic by Willy Russell, whose other works include Shirley Valentine and Blood Brothers, will be on stage at Dundee Rep Theatre from 23 May to 13 June.

Educating Rita, follows Rita, a spirited hairdresser hungry for change, who enrols in a university course, and Frank, a disillusioned university lecturer who has lost faith in his work and in himself. When their worlds collide, an unexpected friendship sparks that will change them both. This is a show about self-discovery, second chances, and the power of learning.

First performed in 1980, the play was later adapted into the beloved film starring Julie Walters and Michael Caine, which earned three BAFTA Awards and three Oscar nominations.

Bringing this revival to life are a multi-talented creative team which also includes Set and Costume Designer Jen McGinley (Wings around Dundee, Interference), Lighting Designer Michaella Fee (Saint Joan, Moorcroft) and award-winning Composer and Sound Designer Oğuz Kaplangi (Hamnet, Rhinoceros).

Jonathan Watson said: “Ever since Bob Servant introduced me to Dundee and The Ferry, I've felt very much at home here. The Rep is a fantastic place to work, and I look forward to being part of this exciting season.”

Grace Galloway said:“I'm thrilled to be heading back to Dundee Rep after appearing in Spring Awakening in 2018 as part of my studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Rita is a dream role for any Scouse actor, so having the opportunity to play her in a place that holds so much meaning for me through my many connections to Scotland feels like a real full circle, ‘pinch me' moment. I feel incredibly lucky to be working with the brilliant Debbie and Jonathan on what I'm sure will be a wonderfully funny, poignant and very relevant take on Willy's genius story.”

Rehearsals will begin at Dundee Rep Theatre on 20 April, with previews from 23 May, and an opening night press performance on 28 May.