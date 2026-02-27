Hear Kevin Chamberlin, Caroline Bowman, Keri René Fuller & More On MEET THE ROBINSONS Unofficial Cast Album

Meet the Robinsons The Unofficial Concept Album is now available, featuring Broadway favorites and rising stars T

Based on the 2007 Disney animated film, Meet the Robinsons, The Unofficial Concept Album tells the heartfelt story of a brilliant young inventor searching for where he belongs. When an unexpected journey introduces him to a wildly unconventional but deeply loving family, he begins to discover that connection, acceptance, and hope can be found in the most unexpected places. At its core, the story celebrates resilience, imagination, and the idea that the future is shaped by the people who choose to believe in you.

The cast stars Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family, Disney's “Jessie”) as the Bowler Hat Guy, Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown, KPOP) as Wilbur Robinson, Keri René Fuller (Wicked, Six) as Lewis' Mother, Rachel Webb (& Juliet) as Doris, Caroline Bowman (Smash, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked) as Franny Robinson, Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby) as Cornelius Robinson, newcomer Elijah Zurek as Lewis, Aaron Arnell Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors) as Bud Robinson, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (“Sesame Street”) as Lucille, Jana Djenne Jackson (Almost Famous, Little Shop of Horrors) as Mildred, Caesar Samayoa (Just in Time, How to Dance in Ohio, Come from Away) as Mr. Willerstein, Lissa deGuzman (Wicked, Aladdin) as Billie, Jake Pedersen (Wicked, Parade) as Gaston, Zachary A. Myers (A Strange Loop) as Tallulah, Nick Drake (Back to the Future, & Juliet) as Fritz/Petunia, Mason Olshavsky (The Lost Boys) as Art, Marcus M. Martin (Aladdin) as Tiny, Rachel Arianna as Goob/Young Franny, Eric Powers as Laszlo, Rocky Paterra (Slam Frank) as Carl, Garett Press as Spike/Dimitri, Bridget Silver as Lizzy, Madeleine Skye as Lefty, Brandon Jackson as Bing Frogsby and Aralynn Storm as Baby Lewis.

Ensemble vocals are provided by Albert Nelthropp, Asher Denburg, Ben Fish, Cat Boynton, Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Heather Pressley, Henry McCall, Kennedy Lollar, Kiley Lydia, Kyle Geriak, and Michael Stafford.

With a concept by Elijah Zurek, the album features music and lyrics by Madeleine Skye, Eric Powers and Rachel Arianna with additional writing by Brandon Jackson. The full creative team also includes Bridget Silver (Co-Producer and Creative Director) and Henry McCall (Sound Engineer).

Stream the album on PANDORA, SPOTIFY, and TIDAL.