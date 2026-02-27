Jodi Benson To Star In INTO THE WOODS At Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall

Disney legend Jodi Benson has announced that she will star as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts’s Steinmetz Hall in Orlando.

The limited engagement will run July 31 through August 2. Benson shared that she has been attached to the project for two years and will reunite with director Kristen Sheola Paul for the production.

Benson shared the news on her Instagram earlier today:

Benson wrote of the casting, "I’m so thrilled to finally share that I’ll be playing The Witch this summer in “Into the Woods” with my incredible friend, Kristen Sheola Paul as my director back at the amazing Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts in Orlando. I’m so honored and excited!"

The musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, intertwines classic fairy tale characters in a story that explores wishes, consequences, and the complexities of human desire, blending dramatic storytelling with intricate musical material.

Benson is widely known for her stage and screen career, including originating the voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and performing in numerous theatrical productions. Her casting marks a return to Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Additional casting and creative team details for the Orlando production have not yet been announced.