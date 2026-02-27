Video: Robin de Jesús Sings 'Miracle Song' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Lincoln Center Theater has released a music video of “Miracle Song,” performed by Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, in his first solo number ever in a musical in New York City, from the new musical Night Side Songs, written by duo, The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar.

Night Side Songs, set to officially open on Sunday, March 1 at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater, stars Robin de Jesús as ‘Player 2, Dr. Verlaine,’ Brooke Ishibashi as ‘Player 4, Yasmine,’ Jonathan Raviv as ‘Player 3, Frank,’ Kris Saint-Louis as ‘Player 1, Nurse Isaac.’ and Mary Testa as ‘ Player 5, Desirée.’

The creative team for Night Side Songs includes Alex Bechtel (Music Direction), Matt Saunders (Set Design), Jason Goodwin (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Taylor Williams and The Telsey Office (Casting), and Elizabeth Emanuel (Stage Manager), with the score developed with Madeline Benson.

Night Side Songs is a transformative new musical that gathers us in the space where life shifts, suddenly and irrevocably, and asks how we move through it.