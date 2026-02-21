What Upcoming Broadway Musical Are You Most Excited For?

As the spring season begins on Broadway, what upcoming musical are you most excited for? New revivals include The Rocky Horror Show and CATS: the Jellicle Ball. New musicals that have yet to begin performances include Beaches, A New Musical, The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon, and Titanique!

These upcoming musicals will open before the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Find out when these new musicals will start performances and how to get tickets here.