ABOUT TIME Will Offer $45 Rush Tickets Ahead of Off-Broadway Premiere

About Time has announced a new $45 in-person rush policy. About Time is the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. About Time will premiere Off-Broadway at the historic Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a limited 5-week engagement this Spring beginning Friday, February 27, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 8.

$45 rush tickets for About Time will be available one hour before curtain for the same day's performance in-person at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater Box Office (10 W 64th Street). There is a limit of 2 tickets per person and is subject to availability.

About Time stars Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller.

Directed by Maltby, About Time completes the legendary songwriting duo's massively influential trilogy that includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever.

Best known for a body of work that spans acclaimed book musicals and influential revues, Maltby & Shire are singular voices in American musical theater, celebrated for their wit, emotional precision, and incisive observations of modern life. Throughout their career, they have returned to the musical revue as a uniquely intimate form—one that allows their songs to speak directly to audiences, telling a larger story without narrative distance or ornament.

The new show completes a trilogy that the authors didn't know they were writing, that has quietly helped shape contemporary musical theater. Starting Here, Starting Now, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1977, introduced a candid, conversational songwriting style that captured the exhilaration and uncertainty of early adulthood and became a cult classic, including a nomination for a Grammy Award. More than a decade later, Closer Than Ever turned its focus to adult relationships, ambition, compromise, and reinvention, earning critical acclaim, including Best Off-Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards and producing songs that remain enduring standards of the musical theater canon. Now, About Time will complete the picture.

About Time features choreography and musical staging by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, music direction and vocal arrangements by Deniz Cordell, scenic consultant by James Morgan, costume design by Tracy Christensen, and lighting design by Mitchell Fenton. Associate choreographer is Josh Walden with Hethyr (Red) Verhoef as production stage manager.

Rounding out the company are Ethan Paulini and Nicole Powell as understudies.

About Time was developed at the Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics, and Goodspeed Musicals.