TITANIQUE Reveals Full Broadway Cast

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Titanique, coming to the stage this spring. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) join as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

Previously-announced in the cast are Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox(The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg.

The critically-acclaimed theatrical phenomenon Titanique – a wildly funny send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – has delighted audiences in eight cities across the globe, including a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End. The musical makes its much-anticipated Broadway debut this spring in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street).

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky crazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Titanique is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Eva Price (&Juliet, Liberation, Oklahoma!).

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

Joining Blue and Scott on the Broadway creative team are: Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash); Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her); and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Biographies

Sara Gallo (Background Vocalist) Broadway/Tour: 1776. Regional: MUNY, Ogunquit, Tuacahn, Fulton, Walnut Street Theatre, North Shore, TUTS, & more. TV: A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark). Boston Conservatory Alum. BLOC Talent. For Joe, Georgia, & their village. @sarajgallo

Polanco Jones (Background Vocalist) An eclectic artist and theatrical inclusion for museum innovation specialist at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Is back on Broadway! Broadway: The Wiz Revival. Off-Broadway: Black No More. Thankful to God, friends, family, and Saks&

Kristina Leopold (Background Vocalist) Broadway and National Tour: SIX. International: Nala in Festival of the Lion King (Hong Kong Disneyland). Favorites: Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde (The Fulton), Julie in Tootsie (MSMT), Esmeralda in Hunchback… (California Theatre). For Shawn. Romans 13:12 @kristinaleopold_

Tess Marshall (Understudy) Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Titaníque. Film: Beauty of Poverty (Cannes). TV: Law & Order, Ordinary Joe. Rock band front woman @clydefrogmusic. Debut solo album and more: @tess_marshall. Mom and Dad, we did it! Glory to God.

Brad Greer (Understudy) Off-Bway: Titanique, The Big Gay Jamboree, Jerry Springer The Opera. Tour: Anastasia, The Bridges of Madison County, Altar Boyz. TV: "Law and Order: Organized Crime," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Huge thanks to WAM, BAJER, James, and my parents, Sharon and Allen! @thebradgreer

Kyle Ramar Freeman (Understudy) is a Miami, FL native. Broadway: The Wiz (Lion) A Strange Loop (Usher). Kyle led the West End production of A Strange Loop in London. Tours: The Wiz, Once on This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Kyle sends his love to family, friends and CGF! @iamkylefreeman.