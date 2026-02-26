Video: Jake Shane Looks Back at THROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE School Audition





Jake Shane is making his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, an accomplishment that was a long time coming for the comedian. He admits that he has always had an affinity for the theatrical, and we have the footage to prove it.

During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shane recalled his sixth-grade audition for a school production of Thoroughly Modern Millie and his bold e-mail signature: "It's Jake (Soon To Be A Broadway Star).

"I thought if I marketed myself as a Broadway star, it would lead me to get the role more," he explained. "So I would e-mail the sixth-grade casting person... and I put that as my handle and it worked." Meyers then brought out his audition footage, which features an 11-year-old Shane asking for the part of Jimmy, before diving into a spirited rendition of the title number.

Check out the hilarious audition along with the full interview, where Shane shares some of his early theatergoing experiences, becoming a sketch actor on TikTok, and more. Along with Shane, the final cast of All Out also includes Nicholas Braun, Jenny Slate, and Ray Romano, who perform from February 17 to March 8.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out is performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.