Jeff Ross' TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Broadway Show Sets Netflix Premiere

As previously reported, Jeff Ross' Take A Banana For The Ride, the Broadway show written and performed by the comedian, will be coming to Netflix. Now, Deadline has confirmed that the filmed version will premiere on the streamer on March 24. The title can be pre-saved now here.

The solo show, which ran at Broadway's Nederlander Theater in 2025, was captured across two performances on Saturday, September 27th at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ahead of its closing the following day. The special is produced by Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi and John Skidmore and directed by Seth Barrish.

Take a Banana for a Ride served as the Broadway debut for Ross, playing for an eight-week limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre from Tuesday, August 5, through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Find out what critics thought of the production here.

Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, the production unveiled a rare autobiographical portrait of the Emmy-nominated comedian, tracing the early experiences and family relationships that shaped both his voice and his career. Developed specifically for the stage and shaped in performance before live audiences, the work represents Ross’s first theatrical solo show following more than three decades in stand-up and television comedy.

Take a Banana for the Ride was directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler, with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun, dramaturgy by Seth Barrish, and music direction by Asher Denburg. The show was produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.

About Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross is internationally known as “The Roastmaster General” for his decades-long career in comedy and his central role in the modern celebrity roast. His recent work includes the Emmy-nominated Netflix special GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady, as well as Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, Historical Roasts, and Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid