Due to the incoming blizzard, the final Broadway evening performance cancellation is confirmed: Operation Mincemeat has made the difficult decision to cancel their Sunday evening show. The final performance for the original all-British cast will now be this afternoon, Sunday, February 22 at 2 p.m. ET. Instead, the original cast will perform a live-stream concert of all the musical’s numbers LIVE from the Laurie Beechman Theatre, beginning at 5:30 p.m ET from the Operation Mincemeat Broadway Instagram account (@mincemeatbway). The original cast are David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Jak Malone and Claire-Marie Hall.

Beginning Tuesday, February 24, an all-American cast will lead the British-made musical for the first time ever featuring Tony Award® Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others’ and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson who are taking over the roles of ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ ‘Jean Leslie & Others’ and ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ respectively. The understudies will be made up of Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

“It’s not just the best musical I’ve ever seen; it’s the most rewarding theatrical experience I’ve ever had,” said Taffy Brodesser-Akner (The New York Times) who will obviously be in the audience for this afternoon’s final performance of the original cast.

Across 1,807 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards®, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards® in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone’s portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award® in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22nd.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.