Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Taylor Swift With 'The Fate of Melania'





Randy Rainbow is back with a new parody video, this time using Taylor Swift to take aim at Melania Trump. In his new video, "The Fate of Melania," the comedian uses Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" off of "The Life of a Showgirl" to parody the First Lady.

Started by a fake interview with the First Lady, Rainbow then launches into a full parody of Swift's No. 1 single, complete with the TikTok-viral choreography that she performs in her music video.

"Gurl it's fine, just get your nails and your hair done, it's clear you really don't care, hon. Yeah, we can see you, doll. Real Housewife of Gives-No-F*cksville, so shady. Our gorgeous, useless First Lady, Melania."

The new parody video – which follows the recent "Wishin' and Hopin'" parody– comes in the long line of political music videos from Rainbow, also including Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees". The videos are also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles. The song also features Tom Jorgensen on drums.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.