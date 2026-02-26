Video: Stephen Colbert Parodies WICKED With Trump 'Unpopular' Sketch





In a recent episode, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took a stab at Donald Trump's lack of popularity with a parody of the song "Popular" from Wicked.

The song notes, "You tweet racist memes / and make children scream / with your hideous corpse-like hands" and "You trashed Bad Bunny / and the economy / and tore the East Wing down."

Watch the video here!

