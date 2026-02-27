Video: Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka, and Miguel Gil Talk THE LOST BOYS

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

One of Broadway’s most anticipated new musicals of the season is on the horizon — and The Lost Boys is already generating major excitement. Stars Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka, and Miguel Gil join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a special preview conversation about bringing the legendary story to the Broadway stage and reimagining this iconic world for a new generation of theatergoers.

The trio shares insight into the creative process, behind-the-scenes preparation, and the electric energy of building a brand-new Broadway production from the ground up. From the buzz surrounding the show to what makes this theatrical experience unlike anything audiences have seen before, this engaging conversation offers an exclusive look inside the thrilling production that is poised to be one of the most talked-about events of the season.