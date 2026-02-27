Video: First Look at 'Trouble' From THE MUSIC MAN National Tour
You can now get a first look at Elliott Andrews as Harold Hill and the cast of Meredith Willson's The Music Man performing "Trouble".
Meredith Willson's The Music Man has hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and Tony Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings the story's production numbers to life on stage.
The cast features Elliott Andrews as Professor Harold Hill, with Elizabeth D'Aiuto starring as Marian Paroo. The production features Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, and Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn. The tour also features Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Michael Santora as Charlie Cowell, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Bryce Bayer, Anna Chin, Danny Cruz, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Brandon Ranalli, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aidan Toth, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.