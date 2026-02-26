My Shows
Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu

Mitchell will appear in the play through Sunday, April 26, with Liu appearing through Tuesday, April 21 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

John Cameron Mitchell recently made his return to Broadway, taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, alongside Simu Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ Check out photos from the pair's celebration below!

Mitchell and Liu join continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). 

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

