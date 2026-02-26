Photos: Original OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Performs at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Due to the blizzard that swept New York City this past weekend, Operation Mincemeat made the decision to cancel their Sunday evening show. The original all-British cast took to the stage instead to perform a livestreamed concert of all the musical’s numbers LIVE from the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The original cast are David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Jak Malone and Claire-Marie Hall. Check out photos below!

Beginning Tuesday, February 24, an all-American cast took over the British-made musical for the first time ever featuring Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others’ and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson who are taking over the roles of ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ ‘Jean Leslie & Others’ and ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ respectively. The understudies will be made up of Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Across 1,807 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards®, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards® in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone’s portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award® in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas