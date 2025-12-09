Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 9, 2025- Go Inside BUG with Carrie Coon and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, theatre fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the latest from across the Great White Way and beyond. Carrie Coon sits down with her Bug company to give us a peek behind the curtain in this exclusive video as the play gears up for its Broadway premiere, while discussions heat up around “worst of” lists in a thoughtful piece on cultural criticism. Big casting news: Shoshana Bean is set to star in the world premiere of The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway, and Darren Criss talks the thrill of returning to Maybe Happy Ending in a must-see interview. Plus, celebrate photo moments with Carrie Coon and cast meeting the press in our Hot Photos section, and get the scoop on Dear Evan Hansen now being available for licensing. There’s lots more – from Kennedy Center Honors coverage, to new international reviews, to fresh Industry Insights for you to discover. Scroll on for your full Broadway fix and have a theatrical day!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
|
Video: Carrie Coon & Company Explain What BUG Is All About
After taking the world be storm with acclaimed appearances in The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, Carrie Coon returns to Broadway this season in Bug, written by her husband a frequent collaborator Tracy Letts. Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect!
|
Are Worst Of Lists the Worst Of Cultural Criticism?
It makes no matter that the year is not yet over and these are really December to November rundowns. The nation’s cultural critics either rush or are pushed to recap all they’ve seen or consumed in some fashion. Those who follow arts criticism and its dedicated purveyors aren’t necessarily surprised by these lists, since they well may be evident to readers with long memories.
|
Shoshana Bean to Star in THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on Broadway
Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), will star as ‘Lucy Emerson’ in the world premiere of The Lost Boys, A New Musical.
|Must Watch
| Video: Darren Criss Discusses the 'Joy' of Returning to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Josh Sharpe
Darren Criss is back on stage in the hit musical Maybe Happy Ending, once again starring in his Tony Award-winning role of Oliver. On Monday, he joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to discuss returning to the show, winning a Tony, and more. Watch the interview now. . (more...)
| Video: Ashley Park Covers Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' in New Clip of EMILY IN PARIS Season 5
by Josh Sharpe
Watch Tony nominee Ashley Park perform Sabrina Carpenter's hit song, 'Espresso', in character as Mindy Chen in a new clip from Season 5 of Emily in Paris.. (more...)
| Video: Jason Gotay, Britney Coleman & More in Sacramento's WHITE CHRISTMAS
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Broadway at Music Circus' production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The production stars Jason Gotay, Britney Coleman, Michael Starr, Keely Beirne, Nathaniel Stampley, Aniya Simone, Andrew Eckert, Gerry McIntyre, and Omari Tau, with Vicki Lewis. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Carrie Coon and the Cast of BUG Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Performances begin this month for the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. The cast recently meet the press, check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's
by Bruce Glikas
Tony Award nominee and Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, received his iconic caricature at Sardi’s on Thursday, December 4. Check out photos here.. (more...)
|
Photos: THE BFG is Now Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
Photos: Laura Osnes, Michael Crawford & More at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
David Byrne Unveils 2026 North American Tour Dates
by Josh Sharpe
David Byrne recently wrapped up the first leg of his “Who Is The Sky” tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Now, he unveiled another run of North American dates which kick off April 4 in Vancouver.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth Returns to QUEEN OF VERSAILLES After Knee & Neck Injuryby Michael Major
|
"Christmas bells are ringing."
- RENT
Videos