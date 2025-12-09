Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 9, 2025- Go Inside BUG with Carrie Coon and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the latest from across the Great White Way and beyond. Carrie Coon sits down with her Bug company to give us a peek behind the curtain in this exclusive video as the play gears up for its Broadway premiere, while discussions heat up around “worst of” lists in a thoughtful piece on cultural criticism. Big casting news: Shoshana Bean is set to star in the world premiere of The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway, and Darren Criss talks the thrill of returning to Maybe Happy Ending in a must-see interview. Plus, celebrate photo moments with Carrie Coon and cast meeting the press in our Hot Photos section, and get the scoop on Dear Evan Hansen now being available for licensing. There’s lots more – from Kennedy Center Honors coverage, to new international reviews, to fresh Industry Insights for you to discover. Scroll on for your full Broadway fix and have a theatrical day!