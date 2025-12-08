BroadwayWorld Introduces My Shows Curtain Call and New Merchandise Partnership

BroadwayWorld announced today that the My Shows platform has officially launched My Shows Curtain Call, a personalized year-end feature designed to celebrate each user's year in theatre. Curtain Call highlights every show attended, reviews written, ratings submitted, badges earned, and markets explored. Users will be able to share their Curtain Call results across social platforms using customized graphics.

In addition, BroadwayWorld's Shop, powered by the ARACA Group, has introduced exclusive merchandise savings for BroadwayWorld My Shows users. Beginning today, one hundred users will be able to redeem a 20% discount on The Outsiders Unisex Graphic Tee, marking the first official redemption offer for your My Shows points. The discount is now live on My Shows.

Since its launch in September, the My Shows platform has surpassed 15,000 user reviews. The milestone reflects strong adoption of the service, which allows theater fans to log performances, track their theatergoing history, and publish reviews for the BroadwayWorld community.

As part of continued platform expansion, My Shows recently introduced user Badges, rewarding participation with milestones such as First Curtain Call for writing an initial review, Critic in Training after five reviews, and Expert for attending ten shows in a season. Additional badges include World Traveler for attending productions across multiple regions and Superfan for returning to the same production repeatedly.

