Shoshana Bean to Star in THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL on Broadway

Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), will star as ‘Lucy Emerson’ in the world premiere of The Lost Boys, A New Musical co-starring LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’

Bean replaces Caissie Levy, who announced last month that she would no longer be starring in the Broadway premiere of the show. In a new letter posted to her Instagram, Levy shared that entering a lengthy rehearsal and preview process right now was "just not possible" for her family. She praised the musical as "outrageously good" and stated that she will "watch the glory of The Lost Boys come into being" from the sidelines.

The Lost Boys, A New Musical, begins preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre, with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

(Lucy Emerson) is a Grammy Award winner and Tony-nominated powerhouse, who most recently starred in Alicia Keys’ new musical Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey’ earned her nominations for the Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel Awards. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night.

Shoshana made history as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and later took on the role of Jenna in Waitress. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and starred in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. Her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl earned her an IRNE Award, while her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of Beaches garnered a Jeff Award nomination.

Beyond the stage, Shoshana has made a mark as an independent recording artist. Her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts worldwide and lent her powerhouse vocals to numerous films and television projects, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, “Glee,” and “Galavant.” Her on-screen credits include appearances in “Bloodline,” Bill & Ted Face the Music, and “Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway’s Best.” She filmed a solo concert special for PBS. Shoshana recently performed her first sold-out solo concert at New York City’s renowned Carnegie Hall.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & musical arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and Vocal Arrangements by The Rescues.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, The Lost Boys was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation.