David Byrne Unveils 2026 North American Tour Dates

David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has unveiled a new run of North American dates which kick off April 4 in Vancouver, conclude May 17 in Baltimore and include performances at Big Ears Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The new dates follow the first leg of his “Who Is The Sky” tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Byrne will kick the year off with a run of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, and then heading to Europe and the UK, with even more shows abroad added for Summer 2026.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, December 12 and can be purchased HERE. Fans can sign up for the artist presale now HERE, with access beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 10:00am ET and running through Thursday, December 11 at 10:00pm

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, tour of the stage and an on stage photo op, signed copy of David Byrne’s photo book, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

Last month saw the release of the timely new single, “T Shirt.” Co-written by Byrne’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno, the single is an electro-pop track wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary from the acclaimed musician.

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

North American Tour Dates

03/26/2026 - Big Ears Festival at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium

03/27/2026 - Big Ears Festival at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium

04/04/2026 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/05/2026 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/07/2026 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

04/08/2026 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

04/11/2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/14/2026 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

04/16/2026 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

04/18/2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/20/2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

04/21/2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

04/24/2026 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

04/28/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

04/29/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

05/01/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

05/02/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

05/03/2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

05/05/2026 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

05/07/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

05/09/2026 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

05/11/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

05/12/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

05/13/2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

05/15/2026 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

05/16/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

05/17/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall

02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

06/12/2026 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken

06/17/2026 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

06/18/2026 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

06/21/2026 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens x SNF Nostos

06/23/2026 - Bari, Italy - Fiera del Levante

06/25/2026 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival

06/26/2026 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival

06/28/2026 - Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula

07/01/2026 - Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival

07/03/2026 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07/04/2026 - Beuningen, Holland - Down The Rabbit Hole

07/10/2026 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival

07/11/2026 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07/14/2026 - Cascais, Portugal - Ageas Cooljazz Festival

07/24/2026 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez