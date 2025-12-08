David Byrne Unveils 2026 North American Tour Dates

The new dates kick off April 4 in Vancouver.
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has unveiled a new run of North American dates which kick off April 4 in Vancouver, conclude May 17 in Baltimore and include performances at Big Ears Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The new dates follow the first leg of his “Who Is The Sky” tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Byrne will kick the year off with a run of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, and then heading to Europe and the UK, with even more shows abroad added for Summer 2026.
Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, December 12 and can be purchased HERE. Fans can sign up for the artist presale now HERE, with access beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 10:00am ET and running through Thursday, December 11 at 10:00pm
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, tour of the stage and an on stage photo op, signed copy of David Byrne’s photo book, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.
Last month saw the release of the timely new single, “T Shirt.” Co-written by Byrne’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno, the single is an electro-pop track wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary from the acclaimed musician.
03/26/2026 - Big Ears Festival at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium
03/27/2026 - Big Ears Festival at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium
04/04/2026 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/05/2026 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/07/2026 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
04/08/2026 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
04/11/2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/14/2026 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
04/16/2026 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
04/18/2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/20/2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace
04/21/2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
04/24/2026 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
04/28/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
04/29/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
05/01/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
05/02/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
05/03/2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
05/05/2026 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
05/07/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
05/09/2026 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
05/11/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
05/12/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
05/13/2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
05/15/2026 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
05/16/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
05/17/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall
02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
06/12/2026 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik i Parken
06/17/2026 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
06/18/2026 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
06/21/2026 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens x SNF Nostos
06/23/2026 - Bari, Italy - Fiera del Levante
06/25/2026 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival
06/26/2026 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival
06/28/2026 - Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula
07/01/2026 - Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival
07/03/2026 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
07/04/2026 - Beuningen, Holland - Down The Rabbit Hole
07/10/2026 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival
07/11/2026 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
07/14/2026 - Cascais, Portugal - Ageas Cooljazz Festival
07/24/2026 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
