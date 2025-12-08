WICKED: FOR GOOD, BLUE MOON & More Receive 2026 Golden Globes Nominations - Full List

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 on CBS.
Wicked: For Good, Blue Moon, Hamnet, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes!
Check out the full list of nominees, which also includes Amanda Seyfried, Tessa Thompson, Jean Smart, and more!
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.
Wicked: For Good received a total of 5 nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both nominated for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda in the film. Having previously received nominations for their roles in the first part of the film, this marks the first time a Black woman (Erivo) has earned two lead actress nominations in the comedy or musical category.
The movie also received nominations for the two original songs by Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. As did the first part, Wicked: For Good has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Blue Moon, the biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Actor Ethan Hawke was also recognized for his performance as the lyricist.
Hamnet, the new film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, has received several nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Director/writer Chloe Zhao was also nominated.
For her performance as the title role in Nia DaCosta's reimagining of Hedda Gabler, Tessa Thompson received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.
Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her portrayal of Mother Ann Lee in the musical drama, The Testament of Ann Lee.
Kate Hudson, starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the forthcoming musical Song Sung Blue, received a nomination for her performance.
Tony Award winner Sarah Snook has been nominated for her performance in the Peacock limited series All Her Fault.
Carrie Coon, who is returning to Broadway in 2026's Bug, was nominated for her performance in The White Lotus.
Jean Smart, recently seen on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, received her fourth consecutive nomination for her fan-favorite character, Deborah Vance, in Hacks.
Tony Award winner Helen Mirren received a nomination for her performance in MobLand.
Ayo Edebiri, making her Broadway debut in 2026 with Proof, garnered a nomination for The Bear.
Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez were all nominated for their performances in Only Murders in the Building.
George Clooney, recently on Broadway in Good Night and Good Luck, has been nominated for his performance in Jay Kelly.
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Misson: Impossible The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
"Dream As One," Avatar: Fire and Ash
"Golden," KPOP Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Sinners
"No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good
"The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good
"Train Dreams," Train Dreams
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Still Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescent
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
