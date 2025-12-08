WICKED: FOR GOOD, BLUE MOON & More Receive 2026 Golden Globes Nominations - Full List

Wicked: For Good, Blue Moon, Hamnet, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes!

Check out the full list of nominees, which also includes Amanda Seyfried, Tessa Thompson, Jean Smart, and more!

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Notable Nominees

Wicked: For Good received a total of 5 nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both nominated for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda in the film. Having previously received nominations for their roles in the first part of the film, this marks the first time a Black woman (Erivo) has earned two lead actress nominations in the comedy or musical category.

The movie also received nominations for the two original songs by Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. As did the first part, Wicked: For Good has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Blue Moon, the biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Actor Ethan Hawke was also recognized for his performance as the lyricist.

Hamnet, the new film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, has received several nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Director/writer Chloe Zhao was also nominated.

For her performance as the title role in Nia DaCosta's reimagining of Hedda Gabler, Tessa Thompson received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her portrayal of Mother Ann Lee in the musical drama, The Testament of Ann Lee.

Kate Hudson, starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the forthcoming musical Song Sung Blue, received a nomination for her performance.

Tony Award winner Sarah Snook has been nominated for her performance in the Peacock limited series All Her Fault.

Carrie Coon, who is returning to Broadway in 2026's Bug, was nominated for her performance in The White Lotus.

Jean Smart, recently seen on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, received her fourth consecutive nomination for her fan-favorite character, Deborah Vance, in Hacks.

Tony Award winner Helen Mirren received a nomination for her performance in MobLand.

Ayo Edebiri, making her Broadway debut in 2026 with Proof, garnered a nomination for The Bear.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez were all nominated for their performances in Only Murders in the Building.

George Clooney, recently on Broadway in Good Night and Good Luck, has been nominated for his performance in Jay Kelly.

2026 Golden Globe Nominations

Film Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Misson: Impossible The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song

"Dream As One," Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden," KPOP Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You," Sinners

"No Place Like Home," Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble," Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams," Train Dreams

TV AWARDS

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Still Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescent

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First