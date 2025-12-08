Video: Carrie Coon & Company Explain What BUG Is All About

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Carrie's back! After taking the world be storm with acclaimed appearances in The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, Carrie Coon returns to Broadway this season in Bug, written by her husband a frequent collaborator Tracy Letts.

"You know, sometimes you invite people into a play and maybe it's not your best foot forward," Carrie told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This is the kind of play that will bring people back to the theater after they've come for the first time. Because you never forget your first play."

Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of this cult classic is about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

"It's such a relevant play for the time we're living in. And it's like rock and roll, and it is unlike anything Broadway has this season. And it's fun to do, and it's only 90 minutes! I mean, what do you want for your money?"

Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect!