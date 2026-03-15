Video: How Ethan Slater Found the Man Behind the Mime in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN

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Ethan Slater has a officially left Oz and has found a home at Classic Stage Company, where his new play, Marcel on the Train, is currently running. Not only did he write the show (with director Marshall Pailet), but he also plays legendary mime, Marcel Marceau.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask.

"It's a hard show! Theres big themes and it's a moment of trauma for the people on stage. And yet... its about finding the joy and the delight and remembering to smile through that if you can," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That means we're together as a company of people having a wonderful time, telling a difficult story at a moment in the world that's really difficult. We are facing the world together just like the characters in the show and its a really beautiful thing."

"Theatre is a part of every day life. It should be accessible," he explained. "Yes, it may be indulgent to go to the theatre... but this is a place where we can practice empathy. We sit next to each other and we experience a story together. We empathize with the people onstage, either because we're seeing the empathy that they're modeling or because we have to learn to understand where they're coming from."

Watch in this video as he shares more about how the play came together and why he's happy to be back at home onstage.