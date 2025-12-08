Crystal Lucas-Perry, Grey Henson, and More Will Lead BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway

Initial casting has been announced for the off-Broadway production of BIGFOOT!, the new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta. Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the production will star Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as ‘Francine,’ Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Elf) as ‘Bigfoot,’ Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) as ‘Joanne,’ and Alex Moffat (The Cottage) as ‘Mayor.’

This 8-weeks-only engagement is produced in association with Manhattan Theatre Club (Nicki Hunter, Artistic Director and Chris Jennings, Executive Director) and will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta (MST3K), music by David Schmoll (The Second City) and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), BIGFOOT! is musical comedy’s next BIG thing!