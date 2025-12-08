Voting Open to Pick the Top 5 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Who’s ready to party? It’s The Great Gatsby week, so every song comes straight from the hit Broadway musical that has audiences cheering every night at the Broadway Theatre! Now starring Jeremy Jordan, it’s the biggest party on Broadway.

The latest round of voting begins today, December 8 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 10. The next results shows (announcing the Top 5 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 12 at 7pm and 9pm ET.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.