Video: Darren Criss Discusses the 'Joy' of Returning to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING





Darren Criss is back on stage in the hit musical Maybe Happy Ending, once again starring in his Tony Award-winning role of Oliver. On Monday, he joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to discuss returning to the show, winning a Tony, receiving his first-ever Grammy nomination, and more.

"I have to say, being away from that show was exhausting," he admitted. "Being back in the show, it's nice to have a regular schedule... to do something I love so very very much and get to share with people. We've been open for a year, but it's in its infancy. Most people coming to the show have never seen it before. To have the joy of getting to share that is so wonderful and infinitely fulfilling..."

Watch the full interview, where he reacts to the concept of being only two awards away from an EGOT.

Maybe Happy Ending is a South Korean musical with lyrics written by Hue Park, music composed by Will Aronson, and book written by both Park and Aronson. The musical, which is performed without intermission, follows two human-like helper-bots, Oliver and Claire, who discover each other in Seoul later in the 21st century and develop a connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, exploring relationships, love and mortality.

In addition to Criss, Maybe Happy Ending stars original Broadway cast members Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi, as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending has been revived several times in Korea and internationally, including a Broadway production that opened in 2024. It tied for a leading ten nominations at the 78th Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also won six Drama Desk Awards.