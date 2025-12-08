Video: Ashley Park Covers Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' in New Clip of EMILY IN PARIS Season 5





On Monday, Tony nominee Ashley Park stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the fifth season of Emily in Paris, which drops December 18th on Netflix. During her visit, she debuted a new clip, which features the performer covering Sabrina Carpenter's hit song, 'Espresso', in character as Mindy.

"I think we shot that number over the course of four days. It was like a music video, and in those heels, I was on a boat, on a cement dock, on cobblestone steps, on brick flooring, on a marble ballroom floor, and then in a martini glass!" said the actress. Check out the clip now.

In the new season of the show, Emily (Lily Collins) will continue her Italian holiday, living la dolce vita in Venice. Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

Ashley Park stars as singer Mindy Chen in the series. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia! She will next be seen on stage in All Out: Comedy About Ambition.