Broadway Cast of & JULIET to Perform on THE VIEW This Week

On Tuesday, the Broadway cast of & Juliet will take the stage on The View for a special performance from the hit musical. Tune in to watch the performance, airing Tuesday, December 9, at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT on ABC.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade