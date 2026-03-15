Broadway Women's Fund Announces 2026's Women to Watch on Broadway; Full List

The Broadway Women's Fund revealed its 2026 Women to Watch on Broadway list, the seventh list from the fund spotlighting women in leadership in theater.

The list covers women working regional theaters, Off-Broadway, as Broadway Associates, and in Broadway offices. Past lists include the likes of Tony winner Danya Taymor and Tony nominee Amber Iman

See the full 2026 list below:

Broadway Women's Fund's 2026 Women to Watch on Broadway Full List:

Ann Beyersdorfer

Set Designer

"Ann is a New York City–based designer for theatre, opera, live events, and televised productions. Her work has appeared across stage and screen, including Lincoln Center, The Muny, New World Stages, Goodspeed, Syracuse Stage, and NBC, Netflix, Showtime, and VH1. She is currently a production designer with the Film Unit for Saturday Night Live and has served as associate set designer on Broadway productions such as Company, Tammy Faye, How to Dance in Ohio, The Children, Ink, and Jitney, as well as international productions and tours. Ann is a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award winner and was named to Live Design’s 30 Under 30 for her innovative design work."

Amy Anders Corcoran

Director

"Amy is a theatre director focused on mostly new works, plays, and musicals, with an affinity for comedies. She celebrates collaboration, believes in strong IDEA +B work both in the room and in development, always tries to lead with love and levity, and finds the joy everyday in the process. Amy has a DEI in Leadership certification from Northwestern University, a MFA in Directing from Penn State University, a BA with honors in Psychology from the University of Kansas, and is a member of SDC."

Liza Birkenmeier

Playwright

"Liza is the author of Dr. Ride’s American Beach House, which premiered at Ars Nova in 2019, directed by Katie Brook (Finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in Drama). Her play Grief Hotel was commissioned by Clubbed Thumb and premiered at Summerworks in 2023, directed by Tara Ahmadinejad. It was remounted at The Public Theater by Clubbed Thumb and New Georges in 2024 (Obie Award). She wrote the book for Jill Sobule's musical F*ck7thGrade (Drama Desk Award Nomination.) Other work has been seen or heard through TiQ, The Playwrights Realm, LCT3, Prelude, Dixon Place, University Settlement, HERE, Carnegie Mellon Universty, City Theatre, and elsewhere. She is currently commissioned by Concord/Samuel French, MTC/Sloan and The Civilians. She is a MacDowell and Yaddo Fellow."

Nicolette Blount

Producer, Writer

"Nicolette is a Southern California native and Chickasaw tribal member, she is the first Native American National Dramatists Guild Foundations National Fellow. A songwriter, playwright, performer, director, producer, and vocal coach, she has toured nationally and released original music, including her solo album Conversations and her musical Savage – The Unconquerable Wanda Savage. Nicolette co-produces Off-Broadway shows, advocates for Native artists through nativetheatreartists.com, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, in operas, and across the U.S. She continues to write, perform, and mentor emerging artists while expanding representation for Indigenous creatives in theater."

Laura Brandel

Director, Choreographer

"Laura Brandel is a NYC based theater director, choreographer and champion of new work whose practice centers on stories that illuminate underrepresented perspectives. Her work aims to create inclusive, impactful theatrical experiences that encourage audiences to become more open-minded and emotionally generous. Drawing on her background in choreography, Laura develops a distinct movement vocabulary for each production, shaping a visual and physical language that is unique to every story. Presently in development with new feminist musicals: Hereville (Robby Sandler and Lizzie Hagstedt), Thursdays at 4:15 (Andre Catrini), 8th Grade President (Jacey Powers and Ashkon Davaran), Body and Soul and Sister Ann (Mary Liz McNamara). Laura is a mom and a passionate maker of theater for young audiences, currently in development with Clifford The Big Red Dog The Musical with TheaterWorksUSA. Global director/choreographer of the immersive Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Experience. 2017 Drama League Leo Shull New Musicals Directing Fellow, Lincoln Center Directors Lab."

Kaliswa Brewster

Producer, Actor

"Kaliswa Brewster is a first-generation Liberian-American actress, producer, and educator based in New York City. She is a co-producer on the upcoming Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball with Theatre Producers of Color, and was a co-producer of Duke & Roya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. She serves as President of the Board of Molière in the Park, which brings free, world-class theater to more than 7,000 people each year in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

Her current producing projects include Sell Me: I Am From North Korea, a solo show by Sora Baek that had a sold-out run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Funny Thing About a Panic Attack, a new solo show by Ben Kassoy, and a digital series exploring modern faith with Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis. Learn more at kaliswa.com or @kaliswa."

Kaaron Briscoe

Artistic Associate, Playwright

"Kaaron is a Brooklyn-based theater artist and creative producer. An award-winning playwright, her work has been performed in the US and internationally. A lifelong artist, Kaaron loves theater in all its forms. Her beloved day job is as the Artistic Associate at Lincoln Center Theater. While working to develop new plays and musicals, she marries her extensive artistic experience with her producorial skills. A member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and the Dramatists Guild, she is a New Orleans native with an MFA from ART/MXAT/IATT at Harvard University. Kaaron volunteers with the 52nd Street Project and is the Board President for the Fair Housing Justice Center."

Alex Brock

Sound Designer

"Alex is a New York–based freelance sound designer. She holds an MFA in Theatrical Sound Design from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music and a degree from Ball State University. Alex has worked as an assistant, associate, and lead designer on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions including Maltz Jupiter Theater, Walnut Street Theater, and Cape Fear Regional Theater. She is an early-career member of TSDCA and United Scenic Artists Local 829, and her work spans musical theatre and a wide range of storytelling genres."

Marie Bshara

Public Relations

"Marie Bshara currently serves as the Vice President of Client Relations at the PR firm, DKC/O&M under the leadership of Rick Miramontez. Marie began her career as an intern in 2017 and has worked on many campaigns including, A Doll’s House, Part 2; Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Miller; Angels in America; To Kill a Mockingbird; The Lehman Trilogy; The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman; Into the Woods; The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson; Stereophonic; Good Night, and Good Luck starring George Clooney; John Proctor is the Villain; and Oedipus. Current productions include Operation Mincemeat; Ragtime; and The Fear of 13 starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson."

Miranda Cornell

Director

"Miranda Cornell is a Jewpanese director with a passion for the dialectic, the sincere, and the strange. She will make her Off-Broadway directing debut this spring with Indian Princesses in a co-production between Atlantic and Rattlestick Theaters. Recently directing credits include the world premiere Indian Princesses (La Jolla Playhouse) and The Heart Sellers (Stages Houston). She has developed work with Roundabout, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Clubbed Thumb, the Vineyard, Playwrights Realm, Ma-Yi, The New Group, the Asian American Arts Alliance, Round House, and Cleveland Playhouse. Associate/resident credits include The Outsiders, The Doctor, Dear Evan Hansen. Formerly: Van Lier Fellow in Theater at A4, Roundabout Directors Group, 2050 Artistic Fellow at NYTW, and a Clubbed Thumb New Play Directing Fellow. BA: Vassar College."

Taylor Courtney

Associate General Manager, Bespoke Theatricals

"Taylor (She/Her) is a Houston, Texas native and a graduate from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Studies, Minor in Arts Management and Administration, Minor in Business, and Certificate in Sports Media. Her spark for the arts began at an early age. Growing up, she participated in dance, oral interpretation, theatre, and sports. While interning in college, she became obsessed with absorbing knowledge on theatre management developing a passion for general management. During the pandemic, she switched gears becoming a Theatre Arts Teacher, a goal of hers she has wanted to accomplish in her lifetime. She is very excited to return to theatrical general management and thankful for Black Theatre Coalition and Bespoke Theatricals for giving her the opportunity to do so."

Jess Creager

Lighting Designer

"Jess is a lighting designer based in New York City and works primarily as an associate in commercial theatre. She is also the co-owner of Borealis Solutions LLC, the creators of Vor (http://getvor.app) She has a special love for working on new and developing musicals, and the task of moving a show through its journey from workshop to production. Originally from 'a little bit of everywhere,' she holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Arizona. Proud member of USA 829."

Megan Culley

Sound Designer

"Megan is a New York–based sound designer and composer. She holds an MFA in Production Design and Technology (Sound Design) from Ohio University and has designed work at the Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theatre, HERE Center, and regional theaters nationwide. Megan is a member of TSDCA and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, and has extensive experience as an associate sound designer on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions."

Stacey Derosier

Lighting Designer

"Stacey is a New York City based Lighting Designer."

Jessie Douglas

Associate General Manager, Foresight Theatricals

"Jessie has served as an Associate General Manager for many Broadway productions including Death of a Salesman, Leopoldstadt, The Shark Is Broken, Merrily We Roll Along, Patriots, Hills of California, Operation Mincemeat, and Every Brilliant Thing. She has worked in theater across the country for over 20 years, previously serving as a nonprofit administrator at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Theatre Aspen. Jessie has also toured nationally as a stage and company manager and held production roles with organizations including ZACH Theatre and the Fusebox Festival."

Jenna Clark Embrey

Dramaturg

"Jenna is the Literary Manager and Dramaturg at Lincoln Center Theater, and the Executive Editor of the Lincoln Center Theater Review. She edits a monthly column, Bills, Bills, Bills, for the newsletter Nothing for the Group."

Monet Hurst Mendoza

Playwright

"Monet is an award-winning playwright and TV writer who was recently honored with the 2025 Parity Development Award and Helen Merrill Award. Her play TORERA has premiered at The Alley Theatre, Off-Broadway at WP Theater, and in Los Angeles at Outside In Theatre, and is published by Concord Theatricals. Monet is a recipient of a NYSCA grant to develop the next play in her cycle about working-class women in Yucatán, and has participated in residencies at MacDowell, Ucross, Millay Arts, La MaMa Umbria, The Watermill Center, and more. TV credits include "Law and Order: SVU." She is a board member of the artist residency SPACE and was a member of The Kilroys' second cohort."

Casey Hushion

Director

"Casey is a director who served as Associate and Resident Director on Broadway productions including Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom, Elf, In the Heights, and The Drowsy Chaperone. She directed the hit stage adaptation of Clue, which premiered at Cleveland Play House and became one of the most produced plays in the U.S. Her directing credits also include Mystic Pizza, the national tours of Clue and The Cher Show and work with City Center Encores!, Paper Mill Playhouse and theaters across the country. A graduate of NYU, she served as Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre and is active in the development of new work."

Crista Marie Jackson

Intimacy Director

"Crista is an IDC-certified Intimacy Coordinator and Director, Tony-nominated producer (Water for Elephants), and former Assistant Artistic Director for Alegría by Cirque du Soleil. A trained dancer, aerialist, and stunt performer, she has worked on Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club (Gerald Schoenfeld), Between Riverside and Crazy (Second Stage, Helen Hayes), Madhouse (West End, Ambassadors). Off-Broadway: Calf Scramble, Amerikin, The Light and the Dark, Dig (Primary Stages), Tartuffe, Things of Dry Hours (NYTW), Teeth (New World Stages, Playwrights Horizons), The Welkin (Atlantic Theater Company), Not Ready for Prime Time (Newman Mills Theater) In TV/Film (FBI: Most Wanted, The Hunting Party, Stumble, American Horror Story, Mayor of Kingstown), and film (The Greatest Showman, Dumb Money, No Hard Feelings). She on The Greatest Showman, doubled Zendaya, Dominique Fishback, and Nathalie Emmanuel, and worked with Beyoncé on the Formation World Tour and in The Pearl Fishers at the Metropolitan Opera."

Christen James

Producer

"Christen is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, social impact leader, and classically trained vocalist. She co-produced the pre-Broadway premiere of Purple Rain, the 2025 revival of Othello, the 2024 Tony-winning Appropriate, and the history-making How To Dance In Ohio. Christen has led major social impact and entertainment partnerships with brands including United Airlines, Netflix, TikTok, and NASDAQ. She serves on the Board of NYC’s Signature Theatre and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Madison Square Garden, earning recognition from the Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle."

Jessica Kahkoska

Producer, Writer, Dramaturg

"Jessica is a playwright, dramaturg, researcher, and educator working across theatre, documentary, and scripted media. She has developed work with New York Stage and Film, Signature Theatre (DC), Goodspeed Musicals, and the Denver Center. Her credits include the 2025 world premieres of The Vermont Farm Project (Northern Stage) and In Her Bones (Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center), and the Tony-nominated Broadway/CNN production of Good Night, and Good Luck. She has developed work with New York Stage and Film, WP Theatre, Roundabout Theatre, and the Denver Center, and contributed to projects for Discovery Channel, CNN Originals, Netflix, and QCODE. Jessica has received the Marion International Fellowship, Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, and the Cokie Roberts Fellowship, and teaches at Rutgers University and Wesleyan University."

Hana S. Kim

Video Designer

"Hana is a Tony-winning video designer and visual artist for theater, opera, and public art. Born in South Korea, she creates multi-sensory experiences that explore the immigrant journey. Her work has been seen nationally and internationally, and she has received the Tony Award (The Outsiders), Princess Grace Theater Award, and Kinetic Lighting Award. Recent credits include Redwood, Real Women Have Curves, Sumo, The Outsiders, The Old Man and The Pool, and Orfeo."

Vanessa Leuck

Costume Designer, Producer

"Vanessa is an award-winning New York City–based costume designer and producer focusing on new works and reimagined classics. Recent designs include Holland America Cruise Line, Bucks County Playhouse, Dorsett Theatre Festival, Six Flags, and The Great Gatsby Immersive Experience. Recent producing credits: Holiday Spirits and A Christmas Carol. Other design credits: Hard Road to Heaven (Bucks County), Godspell (Pittsburgh CLO), Wonderland (Tuacahn), Emojiland, Drama Desk nominee & Outer Critics Circle honoree; Disenchanted, Henry Hewes Nominee. She has designed for numerous other Off-Broadway & regional productions, BCEFA events, dance companies and Disney on Ice. Vanessa is an Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts at Marymount Manhattan College and a member of USA 829."

Destiny Lilly, CSA

Casting Director

"Destiny is a New York–based casting director known for her passion for innovative projects and building meaningful creative partnerships. A three-time Emmy nominee and five-time CSA Artios Award winner, she currently serves as President of the Casting Society (CSA). Destiny works across theater, film, and television, and is a strong advocate for actors and inclusive storytelling, believing casting can help shape more positive and representative images on screen and stage. Casting credits include The Color Purple (WarnerMedia), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Single Drunk Female (Freeform), Water Angel (MTV/ Pulse Films), A Strange Loop, Purlie Victorious, and Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, and 50+ off-Broadway and regional plays and musicals."

Anna Mack Pardee

Producer

"Anna is a producer at Seaview. She began as associate producer in 2023 and ascended to producer in 2024. This past Broadway season alone, Seaview lead-produced five Main Stem shows, including “Romeo + Juliet” and “Good Night, and Good Luck.” Off-Broadway, they recently produced “Hold Onto Me Darling” and opened Studio Seaview."

Gwen Mileti

Graphic Designer, Marketing

"Gwen Mileti is the Head of Design at Regular People, a creative studio redefining what's possible in theatre by uniting Producing, Marketing, and General Management under one roof. With deep expertise in design, Gwen shapes the visual identity of productions — translating each story into a compelling brand. A writer herself, her approach to design is rooted in a lifelong passion for storytelling; she believes that truly honoring an artist's work means understanding it deeply. In keeping with Regular People's artist-first, audience-first ethos, her work seeks to create a visual identity that serves both the story and the people who experience it. Her work with Regular People includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tru at House of the Redeemer, When Playwrights Kill (Boston), Blackout Songs, Well, I'll Let You Go (New York Times Critics' Pick), and Danger and Opportunity (Drama Desk Award Winner)."

Abigail C. Onwunali

Playwright, Actor

"Abigail Chinazam Onwunali (she/her) is a multifaceted Nigerian-American artist working across stage and page. Acting credits include August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Barrymore) and Jocelyn Bioh's Jaja's African Hair Braiding (MTC). Off-Broadway: King Lear (La MaMa) and Bloodwork (NBT). Regional: The Grove and Sojourners (Huntington). She is a two-time nominee for the Elliot Norton Award and won for her performance as Adiaha in The Grove by Mfoniso Udofia, in a year where she was also nominated against herself. A recipient of the Princess Grace Award and an emerging playwright, Abigail is currently developing new work through the New York Theatre Workshop 2050 Fellowship, Page 73 Productions Writers Group, and La MaMa Morgan Jenness Experiments in Playwriting Fellowship. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama and is a graduate of Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Mentorship Program. Abigail proudly calls Houston and Nigeria home and creates theater that centers her people, revives ancestral memory, and honors the emotional and spiritual depth of Black women."

Sujotta Pace, CSA

Casting Professional

"Casting Professional Sujotta Pace, C.S.A. (she/her) is a New York-based casting professional, servant leader, and story steward who leads with service, collaboration, and care for both the work and the people bringing it to life. She is a 2026 CSA Artios Award winner and a recipient of a New York State Assembly Citation for Excellence in Casting. Her work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre, as well as film, new media, and podcasts. She also serves as an Associate Casting Director with Roundabout Theatre Company / C12 Casting. Select Casting Director credits include Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Broadway debut, co-casting with Victor Vazquez) and the world premieres of Little Miss Perfect (Olney Theatre Center) and Bad Kreyòl (Signature Theatre Company). As an Associate Casting Director her select credits include English (CSA Artios Award winner), & Juliet, Home, Yellow Face, Operation Mincemeat, and The Rocky Horror Show. Sujotta serves on the Board of Directors of the Casting Society (CSA) and is a member of Theatre Producers of Color. With over 20 years in the industry, she is committed to building brave, joyful, and collaborative rooms while expanding pathways for the next generation of artists. IG: @sujotta"

Sarah Parker

Choreographer, Writer

"Sarah is a movement artist, who works both as a choreographer and performer. She most recently performed on Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen, featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys. Her performance credits include the 50th Anniversary National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, and the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Her television work includes Harlem, Mozart in the Jungle, Modern Love, and NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE."

Steph Paul

Director, Choreographer

"Steph is a director/choreographer who weaves together her lived experience as a first-gen Haitian-American, body percussionist, dancer, and athlete to build community and teams through art. Recent credits include My Joy is Heavy (NYTW), Billie Jean (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Nobody Loves You (American Conservatory Theater), Sanctuary City (Steppenwolf Theatre) and How to Defend Yourself (NYTW). Her work has also been seen at Manhattan Theatre Club, Lincoln Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, and internationally with NYU Abu Dhabi and the National Theatre of Scotland. She is a Theatrely 31 honoree, NYTW Usual Suspect, SDC member and a Princess Grace and Helen Hayes Award-winner."

Cha Ramos

Fight and Intimacy Director

"Cha Ramos (she/ella) is a Drama Desk Award winning fight director (Water for Elephants), industry leading intimacy director, dramaturg, playwright, and performer, with an MFA in theatre from Columbia University. She's as likely to be found in Broadway rehearsal rooms, as on Renaissance Faire stages, as in a comfy chair writing or reading. Her work can currently be seen on Broadway in Death Becomes Her (fight direction) and & Juliet (intimacy direction), and on tour with & Juliet and Water for Elephants, as well as in her upcoming short film Uña y Carne, currently in development. More at www.CallMeCha.com"

Kathryn Rickman

Marketing and Advertising, AKA

"Kathryn Rickman is a Group Account Director at AKA with over 10 years of experience in live entertainment. At AKA, Kathryn has worked on campaigns for over 50 Broadway shows including & Juliet, Sunset Blvd., Good Night, and Good Luck, and Appropriate, to name a few. Prior to her time at AKA, she served on the marketing teams at two separate Tony Award-winning regional theaters, McCarter Theatre Center and Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater."

Ashley Rodbro

Director

"Ashley is a theater director developing new commercial musicals with Disney Theatrical and Lively McCabe. Her 2026 projects include directing The Movement You Need, written by and starring Brendan Hunt, at Steppenwolf; the world premiere of Kristoffer Diaz’s Football, Football, Football, Football at The Warehouse Theatre; and Frozen at the Marriott Theatre. She previously served as Worldwide Supervising Associate Director for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and was Resident Director for Hamilton, opening the Puerto Rico company and overseeing the San Francisco resident company. Her work also includes directing comedy and filmed specials, and she is the founder of Heredia Vision, a production company focused on film and digital projects that center women in the creative process."

Jasmine Sharma

Performer, Playwright, Activist

"Jasmine is a performer, writer, and activist whose work explores the intersections of race, femininity, and Americanness. She is a Core Member of The Kilroys, a Playwrights’ Center Core Writer, and a 2025 resident at Colt Coeur. Her acting credits include TWELFTH NIGHT (The Public Theater), LOVE YOU MORE (Tank Core), THE WOLVES (McCarter Theater), and numerous new work developments. As a playwright, her work includes PIGEONHOLE (2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist), PEACHY (taught/produced at Yale University), THE JAZMINES, GUNNER, and RADIAL GRADIENT (Shattered Globe Theatre, 2023 Kilroys Web). Northwestern, @jasminesharmaa."

Rachel Silverman

Associate Artistic Director

"RACHEL SILVERMAN is a creative producer, dramaturg and artist advocate based in New York City. Rachel is the Associate Artistic Director, Workshops and Development at New York Theatre Workshop, where she has served as a member of the Artistic Staff since 2010. In her role, Rachel oversees all of NYTW’s developmental initiatives inclusive of readings, workshops, summer lab residencies, and the 2050 Fellowship for early career generative artists. As an independent producer, Rachel served as lead producer for Kaneza Schaal’s JACK & from 2016-2019 which toured nationally to venues including BAM, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago and the Walker Arts Center, among others. Rachel served as festival producer for PRELUDENYC in 2012 and 2013 and the Associate Producer of 13P for its final years. Other producing credits include 13P’s A Map of Virtue [OBIE Award] and UglyRhino’s site specific What it Means to Disappear Here. Rachel also currently teaches Contemporary Theater and New Play Development for Actors. BA: Wesleyan University, Theater and Sociology."

Alexa Smith

Artistic Director, Director of Cultural Transformation

"Alexa (she/her) is the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Cultural Transformation at The Public Theater. She also serves as EDI Director for the Tony Award–winning Hell’s Kitchen and has consulted on productions including Proof (Broadway), Teeth (New World Stages), The White Chip (MCC), Masquerade, The Jonathan Larson Project, and Ginger Twinsies. Her work in equity, diversity, and inclusion has supported numerous arts organizations such as The Metropolitan Opera, The League of American Orchestras, WQXR, The Sphinx Organization, New York City Opera, the Dallas Symphony, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts."

N'yomi Allure Stewart

Director, Actor

"N’yomi Stewart is not unfamiliar with being a woman of change. She is the first black trans actress to graduate from the prestigious North Carolina School of the Arts Drama program. After graduating and receiving her BFA in acting, N’yomi made her NYC acting debut was in Shakespeare in the Park’s 60th anniversary production of Richard III and following that she was in the Off-Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun at The Public Theater. Beyond the stage, N’yomi is deeply connected to NYC’s ballroom scene. A community organizer and house mother (House of Unbothered Cartier), she not only mentors and trains the next wave of entertainers and change makers but uplifts LGBTQ+ youth around the world. She has been an artists in residence with New York Theatre Workshop, GALLIM, and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, deepening her work that explores the full humanity of black women of trans experience. She recently was seen in the production of Prince F*ggot (Playwrights Horizons & Studio Seaview), where she won an OBIE award and currently serves as the Associate Director & Ballroom Culture Consultant on CATS: The Jellicle Ball coming this Spring to Broadway. @nyomistewart"

Taylor Tranfaglia

Producer

"Taylor is a producer from the Berkshire hills of Western Massachusetts. Prior to joining No Guarantees, Taylor was the theatrical assistant at Bloc Talent Agency. She began her professional career as the 2017 Artistic and Literary Fellow at Barrington Stage Company (BSC), where she was helped produce Bye Bye Birdie and line produced Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Series featuring artists such as Andrea McArdle, Krysta Rodriguez and Brandon Uranowitz. Taylor remained with BSC as a script reader, before returning full-time as part of the 2020 development team."

Taylor Williams

Casting Director

"Taylor is an Artios Award–winning casting director working across film, theater, and new media. Film credits include Union County (Sundance 2026), Good One (Sundance 2024, Cannes Directors’ Fortnight), The Front Room (A24), Omni Loop, and What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Prime). Broadway credits include John Proctor Is the Villain, Romeo and Juliet (dir. Sam Gold), Stereophonic (13 Tony nominations), An Enemy of the People, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, POTUS, and Slave Play. She has cast productions with theaters across the U.S. and is the resident casting director for Page 73 Productions."

Lauren Yee

Playwright

"Lauren is a playwright, screenwriter, and TV writer based in New York City. Her plays include Cambodian Rock Band, The Great Leap, King of the Yees, and Mother Russia, produced at theaters such as South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Seattle Rep, Atlantic Theatre, and Signature Theatre. Other works include Ching Chong Chinaman, The Hatmaker’s Wife, and In a Word. She has received the Doris Duke Artist Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Horton Foote Prize, Francesca Primus Prize, and an American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, and her plays topped the 2017 Kilroys List. A Signature Theatre Residency 5 playwright and New Dramatists member (class of 2027), she has current commissions with Arena Stage, Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Second Stage, and South Coast Rep, and her TV credits include Pachinko (Apple TV), Soundtrack (Netflix), and Billions (Showtime)."