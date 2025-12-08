Photos: Carrie Coon and the Cast of BUG Meets the Press

Performances begin this month for the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. The cast recently meet the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

This production of Bug comes to Broadway following its 2021 run at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. The production begins performances on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Bug will star three-time Emmy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C., and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer comes the Broadway premiere of Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

