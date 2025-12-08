Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Tony Award nominee and Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, received his iconic caricature at Sardi’s on Thursday, December 4. Check out photos below!

Ellis is currently represented on Broadway directing Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play ART, translated by Christopher Hampton and starring Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) through Sunday, December 21, 2025 when the strictly limited engagement concludes.

Ellis has enjoyed a successful career, earning nine Tony Award nominations for his work in both commercial and non-profit theater. Some of Scott’s Tony Award-nominated productions include Curtains, Steel Pier, You Can’t Take It with You, The Elephant Man and Tootsie. He also directed the Tony Award winning revival of Take Me Out. Scott made his Roundabout Theatre Company debut in 1993 with the Broadway revival of She Loves Me—Roundabout’s first ever musical—which earned him his first of nine Tony Award nominations, along with an Olivier Award when the production transferred to London’s West End. Scott became the Associate Artistic Director, a position created for Scott in 1998. The 2024-2025 season at Roundabout, Scott’s first full season leading as Interim Artistic Director, included David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize winning play English and Bess Wohl’s Liberation as well as his direction for the musical revival Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Now Scott continues in cultivating Roundabout’s next season with two off-Broadway plays, Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke and Alex Lin’s Chinese Republicans, Oedipus with Mark Strong and Leslie Manville, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show and Scott once again coming in to direct, this time with Noel Coward’s Fallen Angels with Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas