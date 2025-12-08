 tracker
Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's

By: Dec. 08, 2025

Tony Award nominee and Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, received his iconic caricature at Sardi’s on Thursday, December 4. Check out photos below!

Ellis is currently represented on Broadway directing Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play ART, translated by Christopher Hampton and starring Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) through Sunday, December 21, 2025 when the strictly limited engagement concludes.

Ellis has enjoyed a successful career, earning nine Tony Award nominations for his work in both commercial and non-profit theater. Some of Scott’s Tony Award-nominated productions include Curtains, Steel Pier, You Can’t Take It with You, The Elephant Man and Tootsie. He also directed the Tony Award winning revival of Take Me Out. Scott made his Roundabout Theatre Company debut in 1993 with the Broadway revival of She Loves Me—Roundabout’s first ever musical—which earned him his first of nine Tony Award nominations, along with an Olivier Award when the production transferred to London’s West End. Scott became the Associate Artistic Director, a position created for Scott in 1998. The 2024-2025 season at Roundabout, Scott’s first full season leading as Interim Artistic Director, included David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize winning play English and Bess Wohl’s Liberation as well as his direction for the musical revival Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Now Scott continues in cultivating Roundabout’s next season with two off-Broadway plays, Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke and Alex Lin’s Chinese Republicans, Oedipus with Mark Strong and Leslie Manville, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show and Scott once again coming in to direct, this time with Noel Coward’s Fallen Angels with Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Susan Stroman and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Susan Stroman, Mark Linn-Baker and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Becky Ann Baker and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and James Corden

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Byron Jennings

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and David Rockwell

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Danny Burstein

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Danny Burstein

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
James Corden, Scott Ellis and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Steven Pasquale and Andy Grotelueschen

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Hyde Pierce and Boyd Gaines

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Margo Nederlander, Scott Ellis and Susan Bristow

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Boyd Gaines

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Amanda Green

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Nick Scandalios

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Peter Gallagher and James Corden

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Evan Cabnet

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Paula Harwood, Scott Ellis and Peter Gallagher'

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Rupert Holmes, Scott Ellis and Nicholas Barasch

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
James Nederlander

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Nick Scandalios

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Rockwell

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
James Corden

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Susan Stroman

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Ellis and James Corden

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Ellis, James Corden and Michael Shulman

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Nick Scandalios, Scott Ellis and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Rockwell and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Mark Kaufman and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Robert E. Wankel and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Susan Stroman

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Rob Ashford

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Rob Ashford

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Victor Garber

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Drummond and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Drummond and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Charlotte d'Amboise, Scott Ellis and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jennifer Garner and Byron Jennings

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and cast of "Take Me Out"

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Daniel Goldfarb and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Steve Beers

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sydney Beers and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jennifer Garner and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jennifer Garner and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jennifer Garner and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Victor Garber, Scott Ellis and Jennifer Garner

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Victor Garber, Scott Ellis and Jennifer Garner

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Charles Randolph-Wright and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Chase, Paula Legett-Chase, Scott Ellis, Julie Halston, John Behlmann, Robert Horn, Andy Grotelueschen and Lilli Cooper

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Randy Graff and Boyd Gaines

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Patrick

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Randy Graff and Scott Ellis

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and George Lane

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Wendy Orshan

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis and Friends

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis, Scott Drummond and Maggie Lacey

Photos: Scott Elllis Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Scott Ellis


