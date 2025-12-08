OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Partner With Cradle of Aviation Museum for Onsite Scavenger Hunt

Operation Mincemeat will partner with the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Long Island for an onsite scavenger hunt. The challenge: Find the letters on the briefcases throughout the galleries to unscramble the secret code word. Upon completion, all agents will receive a special prize and be entered to win a pair of tickets to Operation Mincemeat on Broadway.

The scavenger hunt will run from December 20, 2025 - February 22, 2026. To find out more information, click here: cradleofaviation.org/december.

Operation Mincemeat's Broadway run has been extended again at the Golden Theatre through April 26, 2026. Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22nd.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.