Videos You Missed This Week: GYPSY, THE GREAT GATSBY and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is very much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending March 28, 2025 with videos from Gypsy, The Great Gatsby, and more!

We had the chance to chat with Matt Doyle about this show, his own mother, working with his co-star Caroline Aaron, and his incredible body of work. We go down memory lane from “Gossip Girl” to Sinatra! This chat and show will make you want to pick up the phone and call mom ASAP! Watch the full video here. (more...)

In this video, the radiant and rising Broadway star Hannah Kevitt! Currently understudying the role of Claire in the critically acclaimed new musical Maybe Happy Ending, Hannah joins the show to share the inside scoop on her whirlwind journey to Broadway and the power of believing in your path. (more...)

Last night at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, Cynthia Erivo accepted the special Stephen F. Kolzak Award, in recognition of her raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. Watch her speech now. (more...)

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham are all starring in the new sitcom Mid-Century Modern. BroadwayWorld recently sat down with the trio to discuss how this show is different from sitcoms of the past and what might be their characters' favorite musicals. Watch the interview now! (more...)

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre, where the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray celebrated its opening night. Go inside the big night with Sarah Snook and more in this video. (more...)

You can now get a first look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, singing the Act 2 number “Past is Catching Up To Me”. See footage here! (more...)

Sadie Sink is back on Broadway this spring in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not travel all the way to the Booth. Theatre to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu. Watch as director Geremy Jasper chats more about the project in this video. (more...)

Natalie Joy Johnson is bringing her own kind of March Madness to the Green Room 42 this week, but she's making it cabaret! The Broadway veteran is letting audiences vote on the setlist, which is already coming together in Natalie's Instagram stories. Watch a sneak peek in this video! (more...)

Watch a new video of Eleri Ward performing Procession of the Souls from the new musical Reincarnation Blues. The concert version will also feature Morgan Siobhan Green, Jeff Taylor, and more. (more...)

Did you know that today is World Theatre Day? Celebrate World Theatre Day with a trip around the Broadway world with BroadwayWorld! Watch in this video. (more...)

Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere of Take the Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse. Catch up with the cast and creative team in this video! (more...)

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most heart-warming new musical, Real Women Have Curves- Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez (music and lyrics) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (music supervisor). They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the evolution of 'Already Know You.' (more...)

Natalie Venetia Belcon has been a star of Broadway Classics like Avenue Q, Rent, and Once On This Island. She also was a staple on TV sitcoms we all grew up loving. After an already epic career, she is receiving rave reviews and a Lortel Award for her role as Omara. We talk about her journey, her return to Broadway, and the amazing road she took to get here! (more...)

Following her run as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, Annaleigh Ashford took on a new challenge: portraying the true-life story of a serial killer's daughter in the new television series Happy Face. Watch our interview with the Tony winner! (more...)

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical that is now running at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch just-released highlights of the cast in action in this video. (more...)

You can now get a first look at Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice’ performing “Wait For Me II” in Hadestown on Broadway. See the footage here! (more...)

The music plays on at the Schoenfeld Theatre! Just last week, Buena Vista Social Club celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the full company. (more...)

The company of Kimberly Belflower’s new play John Proctor is the Villain, including 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, were welcomed to Shubert Alley by fans after their first performance on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. See photos and video! (more...)

Previews are officially underway for Keen Company's world-premiere of All the World’s Stage, the new musical by Adam Gwon. Watch in this video as Matt Rodin and the rest of the cast perform 'Pieces, Together.' (more...)

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins, which opens April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Shakespeare's Othello took its first Broadway bow in the 21st century. The revival is helmed by Kenny Leon and features Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as the iconic nemeses. Watch as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team in this video. (more...)

Performers from Gypsy included: Natalie Wachen, Tony d'Alelio, Jade Smith, Sally Shaw, Aliah James, Jace Bently, Shanel Bailey, Majo Rivero, Jordan Wynn, Marley Lianne Gomes. Watch video highlights here! (more...)

Watch video highlights from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Jamie Lee Curtis, Danielle Brooks, Blair Underwood, Coleman Domingo, Al Roker, Liev Schreiber, Rosie Perez and many more! (more...)

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will join the Broadway cast of Cabaret for a limited 16-week run starting on March 31. Watch in this video as they chat more about their new Broadway gig! (more...)

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most anticipated new musicals, Dead Outlaw- David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the show's opening number, 'Dead'. (more...)

The company of Operation Mincemeat just celebrated opening night of their acclaimed new musical on Broadway at the Golden Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the full company! (more...)

Sadie Sink is getting ready to return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not wait until opening night to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu. (more...)

Starting here, starting now we;ve got new highlights from the critically acclaimed new production of GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald on Broadway. Watch McDaonald and the full cast in action in this video! (more...)